Yuya Wakamatsu willing to do whatever is necessary to retain belt: “It’s the result of my life’s dedication”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan will never let go of the 26 pounds of gold draped over his shoulders. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the 28-year-old defending champion, the ONE world title is the culmination of years of sacrifice and unwavering commitment to his craft. Wakamatsu cannot and will not let it slip through his fingers, no matter the opponent.Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his first world title defense, Wakamatsu revealed his deep emotional investment in the strap.‘Little Piranha’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;This belt is something I fought for with everything I have—it's the result of my life's dedication.&quot;Wakamatsu captured the vacant gold earlier this year at ONE 172 in Tokyo, when he defeated longtime former champion ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes via first-round technical knockout in front of his hometown fans.Now, ‘Little Piranha’ is set to return home to make the first defense of his coveted belt. Fans will witness Wakamatsu in his element once more inside the Circle later this year.Yuya Wakamatsu faces stiff challenge against strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio at ONE 173‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu’s first defense of the ONE flyweight MMA world title will come against a very tough opponent in strawweight MMA king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.Wakamatsu and Pacio trade leather at the upcoming ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri event, which is set to broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.Fans in North America can check watch.onefc.com or visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on this blockbuster matchup.