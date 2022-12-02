With Anatoly Malykhin vs. Reinier de Ridder set to take place in just a few hours, 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam is looking forward to the main event at ONE Prime Video 5 on December 2. The two-division world champion de Ridder will be defending his light heavyweight throne against the Russian knockout machine Anatoly Malykhin.

According to Sweden's Kadestam, the flawless submission game from the Dutchman will not be enough to stop the ONE interim heavyweight world champion. Kadestam explained:

“I’m picking Malykhin by TKO in round four. I think he will be able to stop the takedowns and find the opening.”

Kadestam is picking the Russian heavyweight 'Sladkiy' Malykhin to get the job done in round 4 and win this fight by way of knockout. 'Sladkiy' has shown tremendous power and has won most of his fights by way of knockout in his professional MMA career.

The two unbeaten MMA fighters will put their perfect records on the line as they battle for the ONE light heavyweight world championship on December 2. It will be a clash of styles between the slick grappler and the knockout striker.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2 and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Anatoly Malykhin agrees he will win by knockout

The ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin agrees with the assessment from the ONE Championship athlete Zebaztian Kadestam in that he will win ONE on Prime Video's main event via knockout.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Sladkiy' explained:

“I think I can [get the finish] again, and I’ll finish the fight before the second round. I’ll go out there, and I’ll hunt for his head. I’ll chase him, I’ll punch him."

Anatoly Malykhin may be a heavy-handed slugger in MMA but has a background in wrestling. With his experience, the Russian-born fighter believes he can stop the takedowns of de Ridder. He continued:

“Maybe he’ll try to impose his grappling on me, but I’ll break the grip. I’m going to hit him in the body, in the head, and I’m going to hurt him. I don’t think he’ll go the whole distance.”

