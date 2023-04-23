Zebaztian Kadestam is ready to bring the nasty in his ONE Fight Night 10 match against Roberto Soldic

Zebaztian Kadestam is all geared up to produce his best in his ONE Fight Night 10 match against Roberto Soldic on May 5.

The former ONE welterweight world champion shared one of his most memorable knockouts on Instagram this week that has gone viral for days.

The highlight reel has got fans hyped up for his imminent return following a clip of him throwing an overhand KO of Valmir da Silva at ONE: Full Circle last year.

He shared footage of the clip with the following caption:

“We back at it less than 3 weeks. Denver, Colorado🇺🇸 #ONEfightnight10.”

Check out some fan reactions below:

michaeljansson8:

Champ⚔️🔥⚔️🔥

gokhan.pitbull:

Machine

bandirmali.tarkan:

🔥❤️🙌💯💯✨️👊🏼

The Legacy Gym representative is set to embark to Colorado for the first time in his career to face one of the biggest free-agents in MMA, Roberto Soldic.

Although Soldic comes into the foray with a lot of hype concerning his talents, Kadestam has nothing to do but show up and give him a run for his money, which he will display with violence and sheer grittiness.

They are both well-matched in terms of fighting style and knockout ratio, but although everything looks good on paper, the person who makes fewer mistakes will be the winner.

For his part, Soldic has amassed a terrifying MMA record 20 wins with 17 knockouts and one submission, putting him in a good position to fight for a world title soon after this match.

However, since May 5 will be his second official debut - following a no-contest promotional debut against Murad Ramazanov in December- who knows what will happen this time in Colorado?

Well, fans are about to find out in two weeks’ time when Zebazatian Kadestam challenges the young star in front of a sold-out stadium at ONE Fight Night 10.

North American fans can catch all the action live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes