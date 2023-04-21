Zebaztian Kadestam alludes to all-striking war against Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10

Zebaztian Kadestam wants his upcoming May 5 fight against Roberto Soldic to be a stand-up war.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Kadestam looks to continue his journey back to a world title fight. ‘The Bandit’ has been matched up against Soldic, a former two-division KSW champion. Although ‘Robocop’ has a striking-heavy fighting style, his upcoming opponent wants to ensure there will be no grappling.

Zebaztian Kadestam posted a ONE Fight Night 10 countdown graphic on Instagram with the caption saying:

“First one to wrestle is a ___ ? #ONEfightnight10”

One fan filled in the blanks, while others expressed their excitement for the welterweight matchup, including some saying:

“P*ssy 😂”

“PUMPED FOR THIS ONE. I GOT THE BANDIT BY SECOND ROUND KO. SOLDIC IS A DOG TOO, GREAT FIGHT BY @onechampionship”

“Can’t wait for this one!”

Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam are entering the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado with polar opposite results in their last fight. Kadestam is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts, including his latest win against Iuri Lapicus in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Soldic made his promotion debut in December, which ended in a no-contest after Murad Ramazanov landed an illegal groin shot. ‘Robocop’ is looking to get back on track by taking out the former ONE welterweight champion at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

For those that can’t attend the sold-out event live, ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

