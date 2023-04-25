Zebaztian Kadestam is ready for explosive US debut against Roberto Soldic

Zebaztian Kadestam is one of the most ferocious knockout artists that has ever stepped foot inside the circle. With a new addition to the roster last year, however, he has some competition.

The former welterweight world champion has won all but two of his professional wins via knockout. With one of the very best highlight reels of any fighter in ONE Championship, everyone knows how dangerous Kadestam is as proven by his last two fights.

At ONE Fight Night 10, he enters the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, off the back of another two signature finishes, stopping his last two opponents in just over two minutes combined.

On May 5, he will face a man that can rival his impressive knockout percentage, Croatia’s Roberto Soldic.

Soldic’s announcement that he had signed with ONE Championship was one of the biggest stories of the year. But after his debut ended in a no contest, he hasn’t been able to showcase what all the hype is about yet.

In 20 career wins, ‘RoboCop’ has racked up 17 knockout victories. With that, you know that when these two clash inside the circle on one of the biggest nights in the history of ONE Championship, the judges are not likely to be called into action.

As a fighter who has done it all in ONE Championship, Kadestam has a point to prove in facing the man that is here to take his crown as the most dangerous finisher in the division.

If he is able to beat an opponent with as much excitement around him as Roberto Soldic, he will surely find himself in a world championship matchup off the back of his three-fight win streak.

For Soldic, there couldn’t be a better acid test for him. If he can defeat a veteran of the circle like Zebaztian Kadestam, he will find himself right at the top of the division at an early stage in his career with ONE Championship.

In an Instagram post, Kadestam shared this short and to the point message that summarized exactly why this fight has the people’s main event written all over it:

“Coming ready for this one, ready for war 🩸 ... #ONEfightnight10 #PancraseGym #Allin #killirbekilled”

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free on May 5 via Prime Video for North American viewers.

