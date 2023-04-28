Zebaztian Kadestam wants to "chase greatness" against Roberto Soldic

Swedish striking sensation and former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam believes a victory over his upcoming opponent, former two-division KSW world champion Roberto Soldic will solidify his position in ONE Championship’s stacked welterweight division.

The 32-year-old veteran previously ruled the 185-lb. division in ONE and is looking to work his way back into pole position for a shot at championship gold.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam expressed gratitude to the promotion for allowing him to take on the biggest and baddest challenges in the division.

‘The Bandit’ said:

“This is what I wanted to do all along. I wanted to chase greatness. I’m not saying anyone I fought has been a bad fighter, but if I beat this guy, I’m right up there.”

‘The Bandit’ will face ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Soldic has entered ONE Championship riding a lot of hype. The Croatian superstar boasts of a professional record of 20-3 with a whopping 18 finishes, including 17 knockouts. That incredible clip is proof of his otherworldly knockout power.

Fans will keep an eye on Kadestam’s showdown with Soldic, as the welterweight class could steal the show. Hanging in the balance is a possible crack at ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee.

