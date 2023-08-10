"Zero title defenses" - UFC commentator Jon Anik presents his case for the greatest bantamweight in MMA history

Jon Anik presents his argument for the most accomplished bantamweight in the history of MMA.

The UFC commentator recently initiated a Twitter poll to inquire about the greatest 135-pound fighter in UFC history. Anik curated a list of contenders, including the current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, and a lineup of past champions: Henry Cejudo, TJ Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, and Renan Barao.

Fans enthusiastically engaged, expressing their preferences. However, Anik didn't shy away from offering his personal perspective on the matter.

A fan put forth the notion that 'Funk Master' should be at the top of the list due to his remarkable fighting credentials. Interestingly, Anik appeared to align with this sentiment.

Another fan chimed in, contending that TJ Dillashaw should be excluded from the list due to his tarnished career involving performance-enhancing drugs. Jon Anik seemed to concur with this viewpoint, acknowledging the impact of Dillashaw's PED-related issues on his standing in the discussion.

One fan confidently declared that a prime Dillashaw would outshine all contenders on the list. To which the 45-year-old commentator responded:

"His case is cloudy. Skill for skill, he’s the man."

Another fan proposed the idea that Cody Garbrandt should find a place on the list, citing his impressive victory over Dominick Cruz. However, Jon Anik countered by highlighting that 'No Love' lacks a record of title defenses:

"Zero title defenses."

Jon Anik speaks out about being named Donald Trump's fave UFC commentator

Jon Anik contemplated the unique position of being endorsed by Donald Trump as the favored UFC commentator. The former US president notably joined the ranks of celebrity attendees at UFC 290, held last month at the T-Mobile Arena, where he was spotted having a moment with the broadcast team.

During an episode of the Anik and Florian Podcast, Anik stated:

"So it was during the Val Woodburn-Bo Nickal preamble. And yeah I had to stop myself and tell 45 (US president) we appreciated his support. Because I will say, he watches these UFC fight nights right? And at the end of the day, there's a lot of people who have a lot of opinions out there and that's absolutely fine."

He added:

"But he's a genuine individual to us and he acknowledges our work... and he just likes to be at this live event. That was a unique moment. It's always wild when the secret service is the broadcast booth."

