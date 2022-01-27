Zhang Lipeng wants to fight Eddie Alvarez or Shinya Aoki

Zhang Lipeng will take on Ruslan Emilbek at ONE: Only the Brave this Friday. The Chinese fighter got off to the perfect start on his promotional debut by getting the nod from the judges against former champion Eduard Folayang.

The win over Folayang was all the sweeter for the veteran as it was his first fight following a two-year hiatus.

The Eagles MMA fighter is also coming off an important victory having scored a unanimous decision over Holland's Pieter Buist. If the former UFC man can get past Emilbek, then he's keen to fight a big name next. Namely, fellow octagon alumni Eddie Alvarez.

In an interview with ONE, Zhang said:

"I would like to call out Eddie Alvarez. I want to say, 'Eddie, I'm your fan. I've been watching your fights for a long time. Now we're on the same stage and the same level, let's fight!'"

Moving forward, a fight with Alvarez would certainly be an intriguing proposition for the 31-year-old.

'The Underground King' is the only man to hold world titles in both the UFC and Bellator. However, the Philadelphia native has endured mixed fortunes since arriving in ONE. His record is 1-2 with one No Contest.

Zhang Lipeng also wants to fight Shinya Aoki

There seems to be a pattern in the type of opponent Zhang Lipeng is looking for. The Inner Mongolian is clearly looking to make up for lost time and has reiterated his desire to take on Shinya Aoki.

"I called out Shinya Aoki after my last fight through a lot of ways; through interviews and all. Shinya is a real veteran and I've been watching him since I was very young. I always see how aggressive he is and how much pressure he puts on his opponents on TV. I really want to feel that for myself and see if he is like I thought he was on the screen."

Aoki is now 38 years old and experiencing a renaissance in his career. The former champion is riding a four-fight winning streak and has won eight of his last nine bouts. His form has garnered a No.3 ranking in the division.

Given that Zhang Lipeng is currently not inside the top five, he might need more than a win against Emilbek to get his date in the Circle with the Japanese icon.

Also Read Article Continues below

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FIGHT CARD Smokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! #ONEOnlyTheBrave FIGHT CARDSmokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 Smokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! 💥 #ONEOnlyTheBrave https://t.co/RUlRXfxtqU

Edited by Harvey Leonard