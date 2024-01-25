Zhilei Zhang has weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' are currently set to collide on Feb. 17 in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be a historic one, as it will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion ever in the four-belt era. Lennox Lewis was the last man to become undisputed, and that was 24 years ago.

One man who has a keen interest in the fight is 'Big Bang'. Zhang has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Joe Joyce last September, where he retained his WBO interim heavyweight title. Following that win, the Chinese boxer called out both Fury and Usyk.

Instead, he will be facing Joseph Parker on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou on March 8. With a win over the Australian, Zhang could command a fight against the winner of Fury vs. Usyk.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Zhilei Zhang gave his prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. There, he opined that 'The Gypsy King' would win if he prepared more seriously than he did for his last bout.

Zhang stated:

"If Tyson Fury fights the same way, and prepares the same way he did for [Francis] Ngannou, it's going to be a long night for Tyson. But, if he trains hard and takes care of his routine, I think he's got it. He's taller, reach is longer, and he's flexible."

Check out his comments below (1:00)

Do fans agree with Zhilei Zhang? Current Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk betting odds

It seems that fans are largely split on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'Big Bang' seemingly holds the belief that many others and fighters do, that 'The Gypsy King' didn't properly prepare for Francis Ngannou. In case one forgot, 'The Predator' nearly upset Fury in his first boxing match last year.

However, others have come forward, including one of Fury's sparring partners, to say that wasn't the case. The undefeated Sol Dacres recently hit back at that idea, stating that the Brit prepared as hard as he normally would.

Claims about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou aside, it seems that fans are still riding with the Brit, but barely. According to the current betting odds from MGM, 'The Gypsy King' is a -125 favorite for the bout with Usyk. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian returns as a slight +110 underdog.