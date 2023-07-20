"Zuck is gonna have a bad time" - Elon Musk's photo of 'trying' to get under 225lbs while exercising sways fans to his corner over Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk's latest photo on Twitter has caused fans once again to weigh in on his potential MMA bout against Mark Zuckerberg.

The two tech giants have both stated in recent months that they'd be open to facing one another inside the cage. The pair would like to host the fight as a charity event, with any potential proceeds being distributed to a host of charities.

As soon as the murmurings of a fight began, fans and fighters alike joined sides, offering their opinions on the potential matchup. Some fighters have even offered to help Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg train.

Recently, the Twitter CEO fueled the fire once again about the fight by sharing an older photograph of himself on Twitter. In the picture, which is from 2001, Musk can be seen lifting weights in order to drop under 225lbs.

He tweeted:

"Found this old photo where I'm trying to get my body weight under 225lbs"

Fans have been reacting to the post, with some now swaying towards Musk as he's shown he can drop the weight if necessary:

"Zuck is gonna have a bad time messing with big E."

Another fan shared a hilarious edited image of the billionaire:

"Elon Muskular"

Twitter user @AstroElon added:

"The champion of champions. #ELONONE"

Fitness Guru Dan Go even offered his services to Musk to help him drop the weight now. He wrote:

"Elon, if you're open to it let me help you."

Georges St-Pierre offers to train Elon Musk

Georges St-Pierre recently weighed in on the potential MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champ was pictured alongside Musk as well as award-winning jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher. The pair had been teaching the tech billionaire martial arts.

St-Pierre later spoke about his training with Sportskeeda MMA and other outlets in a media scrum. 'Rush' revealed he was suprised by the strength on Elon Musk as well as stating that he's open to working with Musk if he has a training camp. He said:

"He is very strong, much stronger than the average man, and he is very tough. And obviously, historically speaking, Elon, when he puts his mind and energy into something, he is almost unstoppable."

'GSP' added:

"I let Elon know that if he needs me, I will be there to help him if he needs."

Catch St-Pierre's comments here: