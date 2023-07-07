Elon Musk is 'much stronger than the average man', says Georges St-Pierre as he reviews training for fight against Mark Zuckerberg

The past few weeks have been a nail-biter for MMA fans, dreaming about the prospect of a potential cage fight between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts about the Tesla CEO's fighting prowess.

The legendary two-division champion was recently spotted training the billionaire tech mogul in martial arts alongside legendary jiu-jitsu trainer John Danaher, making fans realize how serious Musk is about the potential fight.

During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA, the former long-reigning welterweight kingpin revealed that the billionaire is much stronger than an average person:

"He is very strong, much stronger than the average man, and he is very tough. And obviously, historically speaking, Elon, when he puts his mind and energy into something, he is almost unstoppable."

Furthermore, 'GSP' added:

"I let Elon know that if he needs me, I will be there to help him if he needs."

Catch Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

The rumor of a potential fight started as Elon Musk made a sly remark about Meta's new Twitter rival app 'Threads' on Twitter and followed up by saying that said he was willing to take on the Facebook founder in a cage match.

Zuckerberg, a jiu-jitsu practitioner, invited the challenge as he posted Khabib Numagomedov's iconic quote, "Send me the location," on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the Tesla CEO's tweet.

Things have since spiraled out of control, with even UFC president Dana White jumping at the opportunity to try and book the super fight.

Georges St-Pierre not keen on Elon Musk fighting Mark Zuckerberg

Although UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre is impressed with Elon Musk's physical strength, the Candian hopes that the beef between the tech moguls is resolved more peacefully.

'Rush' believes that preparing for a cage fight would take time away from Musk's actual work, which is of great importance to humanity. During an interview with TSN Sports' Aaron Bronsteter, the 42-year-old said:

"There is a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way because... most of his time is dedicated to work[ing] on things that changes the fate of humanity, and if he decides to get himself ready for something like this, that means he is going to have to take time out of his schedule to do it. And I believe... that the things that he works on are more important than fighting in a cage."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Georges St-Pierre on the idea of a Musk vs. Zuckerberg cagefight: "There's a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way" Georges St-Pierre on the idea of a Musk vs. Zuckerberg cagefight: "There's a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way" https://t.co/HqJwJ7n1Ch

Poll : 0 votes