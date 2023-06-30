Will Mark Zuckerberg really fight Elon Musk? UFC fighter claims he received offer to train

Over the past few days, the MMA world has been held captive by the possibility of Mark Zuckerberg fighting Elon Musk in the cage. While there is no official confirmation about the two tech billionaires booking a fight yet, UFC veteran Kevin Lee recently claimed that he received an offer to train with Zuckerberg.

The Tesla CEO recently engaged in some friendly banter with the Meta Platform CEO which led to the two tech moguls seemingly agreeing to fight each other in the cage. UFC president Dana White later revealed that he had been in touch with both men and that he could make the super fight happen if both parties were serious.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Dana White believes Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg will be the biggest fight ever Dana White believes Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg will be the biggest fight ever 😳 https://t.co/OHtITGAJh9

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Kevin Lee was asked for his thoughts on the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk matchup. The UFC welterweight replied:

"I'm not going to lie, I love it. I got offered to go and train with Zuckerberg. He's legit, he's for real. He's really going out there and competing... He is a real man for that... I really don't want to pick a dog in the fight. I respect them both."

Lee further clarified that he would be willing to train with both CEOs and hoped that both would show the courage to carry out the task.

Catch Kevin Lee's comments below (5:50):

Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk: Tech billionaires receive an offer to fight at a 2000-year-old historic site

With the hype around a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight gaining traction, it seems the Italian government wants a piece of the action.

According to a recent report by TMZ, the two tech moguls have been sent an offer by the Italian Ministry of Culture to hold their potential bout at the historic Roman Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Also known as the 'Flavian Amphitheatre,' the nearly 2000-year-old monument was originally used to stage fights between gladiators.

According to the report, an Italian government official contacted Mark Zuckerberg about staging his fight against Elon Musk at the world's most fabled fight theater and the Meta Platforms CEO passed on the message to Dana White. The UFC supremo's people have also been in touch with the Italian officials.

It is understood that Zuckerberg and Musk are both keen on staging the event at the historic site, which has a capacity of a few hundred spectators. Interestingly, the report also claimed that both CEOs have been in talks with White to iron out the details.

Pop Base @PopBase The Italian government has reached out to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about staging their fight in the Colosseum, TMZ reports. The Italian government has reached out to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about staging their fight in the Colosseum, TMZ reports. https://t.co/vZmdITf6OC

Poll : 0 votes