"Next level trolling" - UFC Hall of Famer breaks down why "a little embarrassed" Nate Diaz stormed out of faceoff leaving Jake Paul stranded

Nate Diaz's nonchalant and indifferent persona has come to the fore amidst promotions for his heavily-anticipated boxing debut against YouTuber turned boxing sensation Jake Paul.

In a promotional sit-down between the two fighters mediated by Ariel Helwani, Diaz walked off after seemingly enduring the ordeal for about 20 minutes.

Check out Diaz walking out of the sit-down:

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping found the incident hilarious and delved into it on his Believe You Me podcast with Anthony Smith.

Bisping said:

“He was doing a face to face with Ariel Helwani like a sit-down to promote the fight. And then he starts looking around all bored. And then he just gets up says I’ll be right back. And then he just leaves! No, he says I’ll be right back and then he just leaves the building, gets in the car and drives off. And just leaves. Helwani and Jake Paul sitting on the stage and I’m like, you know what, to be honest, that is next level trolling. It really is. That’s how you say, I don’t give a f**k about this s**tshow one little bit.”

Bisping also mentioned that perhaps Nate Diaz is embarassed by the way things were done as compared to his extensive time in the UFC.

“I think Diaz is a little embarrassed by the whole thing, you know. Because coming down from the UFC fighting people like Conor McGregor and now he’s dealing with this circus of Jake Paul. Not embarrassed but I think he’s like I’m not lowering myself to this. Really getting invested and talking crap and all the rest of it. I’m just gonna come here, I’m gonna do my job, try and win the fight and then we’re done."

Check out Michael Bisping's full comments below [3:33]:

Jake Paul hits back at booing fans ahead of Nate Diaz clash

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz met for one last time ahead of their showdown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

After their official weigh-ins, the two addressed fans in the audience. While Diaz received a warm welcome, Paul was not so well received by fans. They jeered and booed as he spoke prompting him to retort.

He lashed out at fans and promised to 'dog-walk' Nate Diaz and send him back to the UFC.

"Boo yourself, virgins. Boo yourself. Boo if you're a virgin... Aww, you guys are virgins? Ah, s**t. They have been saying Nate's tough, Nate's a dog. Well, guess what, Ariel [Helwani]? Tomorrow I'm dog-walking that bi**h. I'm putting him back on a leash. And I'm sending him back to the cage. I'm f**king him up, Ariel."

Check out Diaz and Paul's final statements below: