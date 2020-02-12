Niko Price vs Muslim Salikhov reportedly in the works for UFC Fight Night 173

Niko Price is all set for his Octagon return (Image courtesy: UFC)

According to a report from Brett Okamoto of ESPN, UFC is currently close to finalizing a welterweight bout between Niko Price and Muslim Salikhov for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Breaking: UFC finalizing a welterweight bout between Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) and Muslim Salikhov for UFC Fight Night on April 25 in Lincoln. That should be a fun one. Combined 90% finishing rate between these two. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 12, 2020

UFC close to finalizing a fight between Niko Price and Muslim Salikhov

Having fought thrice in the UFC in 2019, Niko Price has secured two wins out of his last three Octagon outings, with his last victory coming over James Vick via knockout in the first round at UFC on ESPN+ 19.

Price, currently on the back off a win in the Octagon, is reportedly set to face Muslim Salikhov at UFC Lincoln on the 25th of April. Salikhov last fought in the UFC way back on the 26th of October at UFC on ESPN+ 20, when the Russian emerged victorious via unanimous decision over Laureano Staropoli.

As reported by Brett Okamoto, both Price and Salikhov could possibly be set for a showdown inside the Octagon on the 25th of April in Lincoln and as reported, the two welterweights currently have a combined finishing rate of 90% in the promotion.

When is UFC Nebraska?

UFC Nebraska is set to take place on the 25th of April, 2020, and the event will be headlined by Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira in a Light Heavyweight bout.