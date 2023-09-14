"No way he gets PPV points" - Kevin Holland snapping at reporter over UFC titles sees fans question his major claim

MMA fans have been reacting after Kevin Holland alluded to the fact that he is paid pay-per-view points, something typically reserved for UFC champions.

Holland is currently preparing to face heavy-hitter Jack Della Maddalena this weekend at UFC Fight Night 227. 'Trailblazer' is looking to extend his winning run at welterweight to three, earning himself a performance bonus after a first round submission win over Michel Chiesa last time out.

Ahead of his bout this weekend, Holland spoke to the media where he was asked about his title aspirations. The popular figure fiercely claimed that he isn't worried about the belt and is only concerned about winning fights and making money.

The 30-year-old also stated that part of his reasoning behind not being focused on the title was because he was already earning PPV points. He said:

"The way I get paid is to show up and win fights. I show up, win fights, do the contract, assassinate the person in front of me, collect cheques and move onto the next one...I don't concern myself with belts. Guys fighting for the title, they're no longer in my vision anymore...Maybe I'm already getting pay-per-view points, you don't know."

Catch Holland's fiery response to UFC media here:

Fans have been reacting to Kevin Holland's bold claim, with many certain that he's not getting the same bonuses as UFC champions. One fan wrote:

"No way he gets PPV points."

Another fan claimed Holland's heated response was due to the fact he couldn't win a title. They wrote:

"What a clown. Just admit you not chasing belts because you can't win one."

Kevin Holland "excited" about Jack Della Maddalena clash

Kevin Holland is set to make his sixth walk to the UFC octagon in under two years when he faces Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC this weekend.

The Australian is 5-0 under the promotion so far, having earned himself an impressive four first-round finishes in a row before grinding out a close split decision victory over Bassil Hafez back in July.

Ahead of their bout, Holland spoke to TheMacLife about the upcoming clash and what he expects when he steps into the octagon against a fighter with proven finishing power. According to 'Trailblazer', the bout against Della Maddalena intrigues him as he's excited to test both of their grit inside the cage:

"I do like the way Jack fights, I saw the way him and Randy Brown fought and it kinda got me intrigued a bit. I'm excited to test him, test myself. This is business, gotta handle some business."

Catch Kevin Holland's comments here (0:45):