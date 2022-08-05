“A real king of the jungle can sit still and be quiet” - Ok Rae Yoon criticizes Christian Lee for post-fight rant

ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon had a lot of opinions about Christian Lee’s outburst following their world title bout at ONE: Revolution last September. That night, Lee stepped into the circle as the lightweight titleholder, but it was Ok who would walk out with the gold after a 25-minute war.

The unanimous decision victory for the South Korean was nothing short of controversial, with most fans and many fighters believing Lee had done more than enough, including breaking Ok Rae Yoon’s orbital, to secure a win. Following the announcement, ‘The Warrior’ was livid, calling the decision “bulls***” and requested a formal review of the decision by the ONE Championship Competition Committee.

Speaking to ONE regarding the aftermath of the announcement, Ok Rae Yoon let the world know how he felt about Lee’s reaction in no uncertain terms.

“A real king of the jungle can sit still and be quiet, and those around him will instinctively know that he is strong. But those that are weaker down the food chain, like a cat, they tend to hiss and growl and make more sound, since they know they are the weaker of the two. That’s kind of what this situation feels like to me.”

Watch Ok Rae Yoon's journey below:

Christian Lee expects more from Ok Rae Yoon in their ONE 160 rematch

Losing the lightweight world title the way he did has been a tough pill for Christian Lee to swallow. Luckily for ’The Warrior’, he's closing in on the opportunity to get his title back in the evening’s main event on August 26 at ONE 160.

Speaking about the details of their first outing, Lee discussed complications during his training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic has largely subsided in most countries, Lee is confident that he will return to the circle better than ever with the goal of ending things early, showing the world that he is the true lightweight king.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Lee said that he believes Ok Rae Yoon will come into the rematch with the same game plan, dragging him into the championship rounds and playing what would typically be referred to as a ‘points game’.

“He would try to use flashy moves to win over the judges, which has worked for him so far, [but] I think he’s training hard to try to knock me out. But I think we’ll see the same thing from Ok and he’ll stick to that game plan.”

Watch Christian Lee's rematch against Martin Nguyen below:

