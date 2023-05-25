The upcoming season of 'Dana White's Contender Series' (DWCS) will feature welterweight fighter Kaik Brito.

DWCS is expected to begin its seventh season on August 8. Although the number of episodes for the show is not known yet, matchups have started to get booked.

One promising fighter set to appear in the season is the reigning welterweight king of the fighting promotion OKTAGON, Kaik Brito. Although the date of Brito's fight or details regarding his opponent have not yet been announced, many MMA fans will be glued to their screens when the Brazilian makes his appearance on the show.

DWCS has worked as a launching pad for several fighters and has provided them with the opportunity to compete on the biggest MMA platform in the world, the UFC.

One of the biggest names to come out of the show is the current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. 'Sweet Dreams' appeared on DWCS in July 2019 and knocked out Alexander Poppeck to earn a UFC contract.

Hill went undefeated in six out of his first seven fights in the promotion and earned a title shot against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January this year. The 32-year-old defeated the Brazilian to capture the light heavyweight throne.

DWCS has produced another huge star in the form of Sean O'Malley. Over the years, 'Sugar' has emerged as one of the most popular fighters on the roster. The 28-year-old is currently scheduled to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 in August.

Other prominent names to emerge out of DWCS include Jack Della Maddalena, Maycee Barber, Geoff Neal, Ryan Spann, Bo Nickal, and Jailton Almeida.

What is Kaik Brito's MMA record?

Kaik Brito started his MMA career in September 2015 and scored a first-round submission victory against Fernando Soares de Lima in his debut. He built an impressive 10-fight win streak before suffering the first loss of his career in December 2017.

The 26-year-old Brito has been a part of 20 MMA encounters and has emerged victorious in 16 of them. What makes the Brazilian's resume more impressive is that all of his wins have come via finish – 13 knockouts and three submissions.

Brito is currently on a two-fight win streak and so will have momentum on his side when he makes his appearance on DWCS.

