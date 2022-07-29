5 fighters from DWCS with the most UFC wins

Dana White's Contender Series returned to our screens this week with a new batch of hopefuls trying to earn themselves a UFC contract. While the first week of the new season was largely underwhelming, previous seasons have proved that fighters from the show can go on to achieve great things.

danawhite @danawhite Dana White’s Contender Series is LIVE TONIGHT at 8pmET on @ESPNPlus Dana White’s Contender Series is LIVE TONIGHT at 8pmET on @ESPNPlus! https://t.co/T9RKkwB8gt

Both Alex Perez and Taila Santos went on to fight for championship gold after getting their breaks on DWCS. One fighter from the show has even gone on to earn double digit wins inside the octagon, despite the series starting in 2017.

Here are five fighters from Dana White's Contender Series who have gone on to notch the most victories in the UFC:

3. (tied) Brendan Allen - 7 UFC wins

Brendan Allen appeared on season 3 of DWCS

Brendan Allen may not get as much recognition as the other names on his list, but he deserves credit as one of the most successful products from DWCS. Allen secured his contract after picking up a first-round submission win on the show and has gone an impressive 7-2 inside the octagon.

Allen's first fight as part of the organization came in a win over fellow DWCS alumni Kevin Holland. He's defeated the likes of Holland, Kyle Daukaus, and Karl Roberson and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. His only losses have come against high-level competitors Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis.

Allen has proven himself to be one of the better fighters in the middleweight division, and at just 26-years-old, he has a bright future ahead of him. Look for him to enter the rankings before too long, and from there, who knows how good he could end up being?

#3. (tied) Dan Ige - 7 UFC wins

Dan Ige appeared on season 1 of DWCS

The fact that Dan Ige is currently the No.11-ranked fighter in the UFC featherweight division says all that fans need to know about his transition to life on the UFC roster. The Hawaiian-born fighter earned his contract back in 2017, and despite losing his first official fight for the promotion, he has now put together a strong 7-5 UFC record.

After that initial loss, Ige bounced back with six straight wins, including one over Edson Barboza. However, he has since struggled for form, having won only one of his last five. Admittedly, these losses have come against elite competition like Calvin Kattar, Chan Sung Jung, Josh Emmett, and Movsar Evloev.

Ige's next fight will be a very important one, as his spot in the rankings (and potentially his spot on the roster) could be on the line. While this might be a challenging time in his career, he is only 30, so should he turn things around, he could still have a very bright future.

#3. (tied) Sean O'Malley - 7 UFC wins

Sean O'Malley appeared on season 1 of DWCS

Sean O'Malley is by far the biggest star to have ever passed through Dana White's Contender Series. His appearance on the show was brief and brutal, as he scored a first-round knockout to immediately earn his contract. Since then, O'Malley hasn't slowed down, going 7-1 (1 NC) inside the octagon.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Before "It's crazy to think that fight and the Contender Series just really shot me up on a rocket ship."Before #DWCS returns tonight on @ESPNPlus , look back at @SugaSeanMMA 's debut and the birth of "The Suga Show" "It's crazy to think that fight and the Contender Series just really shot me up on a rocket ship."Before #DWCS returns tonight on @ESPNPlus, look back at @SugaSeanMMA's debut and the birth of "The Suga Show" 🚀 https://t.co/ojIFnrqFyT

O'Malley has finished five opponents during his time in the UFC and earned himself the No.13-spot in the bantamweight rankings. That ranking has the potential to skyrocket should he win his next fight against former champion Petr Yan. While it will be his toughest test to date, a win could very well put him in-line for a title shot.

Even if O'Malley were to lose, the future remains bright given he is just 27-years-old. The fact that he is being given such a big opportunity so early on in his career indicates how much faith the promotion has in him. Only time will tell how much he can achieve.

#2. Ricky Simón - 8 UFC wins

Ricky Simon appeared on season 1 of DWCS

Ricky Simón picked up his biggest win to date when he handed Jack Shore the first loss of his professional career on the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez card. Simón appeared on DWCS back in 2017 but was not immediately given a contract after a split decision win. However, less than a year later, he made his debut and has since gone 8-2.

Simón began his career in the octagon with three straight wins, including a particularly impressive victory over Merab Dvalishvili. He then suffered a high-profile loss to a 41-year-old Uriah Faber, but he has since gotten himself back on track with five straight wins.

Simón will soon start facing some incredibly strong competition, given how deep the bantamweight division is. With that being said, the win over Shore, as well as the win he holds over Dvalishvili suggests he might just have what it takes to keep on climbing the ranks.

#1. Kevin Holland - 10 UFC wins

Kevin Holland appeared on season 2 of DWCS

There are few more beloved fighters on the roster today than Kevin Holland. His entertaining fight style and personality, combined with his willingness to fight anyone at any time, has made him a fan-favorite. With that being said, he was not immediately awarded a contract after his win on DWCS.

When he did get his shot, it came at short notice against former title challenger Thiago Santos. While he lost on that occasion, his record inside the octagon currently stands at a strong 10-4 (1 NC). This was boosted substantially by his record-tying year in 2020, in which Holland won five fights.

Holland struggled against the elite of the middleweight division, losing to the likes of Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori, but he has recently re-invented himself at 170 pounds. Since changing division, he has looked very impressive and has gone 2-0 with two finishes. At 29-years-old, he could still become a major player in the division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far