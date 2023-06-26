"On his 5th take trying not to cough" - Fans troll Jake Paul for smoking a cigarette while training for Nate Diaz fight

Fans are trolling Jake Paul after showcasing his unique training methods to ensure he's prepared to compete for 10 rounds against Nate Diaz.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer uploaded a video to his Twitter account that shows him training on a speedbag. He was striking the bag with his right-hand, while smoking a cigarette and included a caption that described what he was doing, writing:

"Getting my lungs ready for 10 rounds. August 5th. #PaulDiaz"

Fans went after the YouTuber-turned-boxer and trolled him for his attempt at showcasing his stamina for a 10-round fight against an opponent like the Stockton native, who is known for his cardio. They pointed out that perhaps cigarettes would be detrimental to his plan, while others believed it took a number of takes before 'The Problem Child' could post his video.

Fans wrote:

"Bro on his 5th take trying not to cough" [@AcunaMatata91 - Twitter]

"smoking is essential to training lung capacity" [@Ty_Anxn - Twitter]

"Buddy took his conditioning advice from a 1940’s doctor" [@BradHeat - Twitter]

"C’mon kids, look at your example" [@EllisAlinaa - Twitter]

"Cigarettes and Beer, old industry secret dating back to when boxers were the best athletes" [@433Gary - Twitter]

"Jake Paul’s lungs after 2 rounds" [Rxn_605 - Twitter]

It remains to be seen whether Diaz will respond to 'The Problem Child's latest video and if the YouTuber-turned-boxer has any other plans as they continue building interest for their fight.

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens added to Paul vs. Diaz undercard

It appears as though another exciting fight has been added to the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz undercard as the former TUF winner's teammate Chris Avila will fight Jeremy Stephens.

Stephens has been active since transitioning into boxing as he most recently fought former featherweight king Jose Aldo. The bout will be contested in an 8-round bout at 168lbs.

Avila is no stranger to competing on 'The Problem Child's events as this will now mark his third bout on his undercard. He is coming off a win and will look to continue the winning streak against the former UFC title challenger.

Most Valuable Promotions



Chris Avila is back! Taking on yet another big challenge - this time against the man who has the second most knockdowns in UFC history, Jeremy "Lil Heathen" Stephens. 8 rounds, 168 lbs.

