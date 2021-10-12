Five fighters you never knew fought in ONE Championship

ONE Championship is gearing up for its 10 year anniversary show called ONE: X in December. In light of that, we thought it would be a good time to look back at some interesting names that you may have forgotten fought in ONE.

Over the years, there have been several high-profile acquisitions made by the Singapore-based promotion. The likes of Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez and Sage Northcutt arrived from the UFC to plenty of fanfare. Former UFC champions Rich Franklin and Miesha Tate were signed to vice-presidential positions at ONE as well.

Elsewhere, the likes of Giorgio Petrosyan, Sittichai and Marat Grigorian were scooped up from GLORY as ONE compiled the best Muay Thai and kickboxing rosters on the planet. Most will have already heard about these signings. If we go back a little further, however, there are plenty of names you may not have realized fought for ONE.

#5. Tim Sylvia - ONE FC: Pride of a Nation and ONE FC: Rise to Power

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Slyvia fought twice for ONE Championship in 2013

Having begun his pro MMA career with a 16-fight winning streak in 2001 - Tim Sylvia is one of the pioneers of the sport. 'The Maine-iac' is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, and signed with ONE to fight Andrei Arlovski for a fourth time in 2012 in Manila.

Having lost the UFC interim title to Arlovski in 2005, Sylvia went on to beat the Belurussian twice in 2006. He scored the TKO to win the heavyweight title in their first meeting at UFC 59: Reality Check before sealing a unanimous decision to retain the belt later that year.

Six years on from that fight, ONE Championship was gearing up for only its fifth ever show. The promotion lined up a fourth meeting between Sylvia and Arlovski to mark the occasion.

With the match ending in a no-contest, Sylvia was next in line to fight Tony Johnson.

It ended via doctor's stoppage in the third round. The result capped what was ultimately a disappointing run for Sylvia inside the ONE circle. He'd go on to have one more MMA fight - competing at super-heavyweight where he lost to Ruslan Magomedov in Moscow. He may not have bowed out with a win, but Sylvia can look back on what was a stellar MMA career overall.

