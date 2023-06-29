ONE Championship asks fans who’s next for Danielle Kelly

BJJ superstar Danielle Kelly is not wanting in opponents. The fact of the matter is, she’s ready for a world championship fight but finding the “right” person to oppose her, is hard to find.

Thankfully, her American fanbase is busting down doors in search of an opponent to help make the decision easier for ONE Championship. With the promotion taking suggestions on Instagram this week, all fingers are pointing to Jessa Khan, a 2022 IBJJF world champion and Who’s Number 1 alumni.

It’s no secret that Danielle Kelly wants to face Khan again. She spoke about it in multiple interviews that a grudge rematch with her fellow American grappler could finally bring some closure to their rivalry.

“For sure, she's a legit grappler,” said Kelly. “That's someone I need to focus on, and I want to get at her again. So, yeah, I mean, again, if they offered me that match, I'm all for it.”

Kelly and Khan crossed paths at Who’s Number 1, a major sports event in the FloGrappling world where the top jiu-jitsu black belts across the U.S. countdown the top grappler of all time.

Typically, only well-known grapplers are invited to compete. As it was Kelly’s first invitation to a broadcasted event, let’s just say the nerves got the best of her. But now that she’s become accustomed to fighting under the limelight, Kelly believes that losing to Khan won’t happen again.

In the same interview with SCMP MMA, the Silver Fox BJJ representative said:

“Definitely not 100%. But I don't like to use excuses. It's already been a year ago, and a lot of things have changed, I guess, for both grapplers. So, you know, I think this time, I'm super confident because I want to beat her.”

Expect major announcements of Danielle Kelly’s return coming soon with Sportskeeda MMA.

