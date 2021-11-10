ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives for ONE: NEXTGEN II

For ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives for its latest event, ONE: NEXTGEN II, look no further. The event will be the second leg of ONE's "NEXTGEN" series and will feature bouts in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

The card will be headlined by a Muay Thai bout between Saemapetch and Rittewada. Both are looking to secure a spot to face ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai champ Nong-O. A clash between two aggressive counterpunchers, this main event would be a Muay Thai fanboy's dream.

In the co-main event, we will be treated to an MMA bout which most likely will be a barn-burner as two streaking fighters clash. China's Tang Kai looks to dispatch Korea's Yoon Chang Min in a three-round battle.

Tang Kai is at a 7-fight winning streak while Yoon has won five of his first six bouts as a professional. Though both are as aggressive as they come, the pair will present a classic striker vs grappler affair. This MMA clash will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

For ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives, the full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 12 November.

The first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page as well.

For full details on how to watch the event (including For ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives), click here.

