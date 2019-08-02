One Championship Dawn of Heroes Results and Highlights: Former UFC Champion notches comeback win, Demetrious Johnson survives

Lennard Surrao

Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson are through to the finals.

One Championship held their latest event titled Dawn of Heroes. It featured former UFC Champions, Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson, in semi-final bouts of Grand Prix tournaments organized for their respective weight classes.

Martin Nguyen defended his Lightweight title in the main event of the show against Koyomi Matsushima. Dawn of Heroes is now in the history books and it lived up to all the expectations. There were hard-fought victories, exciting finishes, and one epic come-from-behind triumph - which was scripted by none other than Eddie Alvarez himself.

Also on the card, ONE crowned a new Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion as Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Jonathan Haggerty.

Dawn of Heroes emanated from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The card featured a total of twelve MMA fights along with two Muay Thai contests.

The preliminary card consisted of eight bouts, while the main card had four highly engaging encounters.

Demetrious Johnson took on Tatsumitsu Wada in the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix semi-final while Eddie Alvarez faced former ONE Lightweight Champion Eduard Folayang in the Lightweight Grand Prix semi-final.

It was a stacked event which delivered the goods with breakneck action and technical fights of the highest quality. Before we go look deeper into some of the biggest outcomes of the event, here are the quick results of the show:

One Championship Dawn of Heroes Results: Main Card

Martin Nguyen def. Koyomi Matsushima via TKO (Round 2, 4:40)

Eddie Alvarez def. Eduard Folayang via Submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 1, 2:16)

Demetrious Johnson def. Tatsumitsu Wada via Unanimous Decision

Danny Kingad def. Reece McLaren via Split Decision

One Championship Dawn of Heroes Results: Prelims

Yuya Wakamatsu def. Geje Eustaquio via Knockout (Round 1, 1:59)

Dae Sung Park def. Honorio Banario via Unanimous Decision

Daichi Takenaka def. Leandro Issa via TKO (Round 3, 1:40)

James Nakashima def. Yushin Okami via Unanimous Decision

Xie Bin def. Edward Kelly via Technical Decision

Miao Li Tao def. Pongsiri Mitsatit via Unanimous Decision

Ayaka Miura def. Samara Santos via Submission (Americana) (Round 2, 0:39)

Muhammad Aiman def. Sunoto Peringkat via Unanimous Decision

One Championship Dawn of Heroes Results: Muay Thai

Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jonathan Haggerty via unanimous decision to become the new Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion

Rodlek Jaotalaytong def. Andrew Miller via knockout (Round 3, 0:49)

We have to begin with Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson as they were the two biggest names on the card owing to their UFC exploits. Let's begin with the Underground King.

Alvarez was in a spot of bother early on in the fight as Folayang knocked him down to the mat with a solid left hand that was followed up with a well-placed leg kick. Alvarez kept his cool and swept Folayang before taking his back and locking in a tight RNC. The comeback win takes Alvarez to the final, where he will face Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev on October 13th at ONE's 100th show in Tokyo, Japan.

Eddie Alvarez overcomes Eduard Folayang’s fearsome wushu striking to score a submission victory and a spot in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix finals! @Ealvarezfight #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/GsC9RNqL9F — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

As for Mighty Mouse, the former UFC Flyweight Champion had to grind out a win after a grueling fight against Tatsumitsu Wada that went the distance.

Johnson took some time to get going as he lost the first round to his proficient opponent. He went on to assert his superior skills and experience by getting the better of the exchanges on the feet and the mat in the second and third rounds. The win takes DJ into the finals, where he would take on Danny Kingad, also tentatively slated for the ONE 100 show.

Demetrious Johnson books his place in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix finals with a unanimous decision win over ultra-tough Tatsumitsu Wada! @MightyMouse #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/1uaCiNgQHn — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

The night was littered with knockouts that got the fans on their feet. Rodlek Jaotalaytong knocked Andrew Miller's lights out in the third round of their Muay Thai bout. Notable Flyweight contender Geje Eustaquio got rocked by Yuya Wakamatsu's brutal right hand in the Grand Prix alternative fight.

The popular Dae Sung Park scored the biggest W of his career with a unanimous decision over former ONE Champion Honorio Banario. Check out the highlights from the show below:

Malaysian sensation Muhammad Aiman kicks off ONE: DAWN OF HEROES with an impressive striking display to claim a unanimous decision victory over Sunoto! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/JQjqmDKTxH — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

Chinese 🇨🇳 Shaolin warrior Miao Li Tao turns in a dominant all-around performance to score a unanimous decision win over Pongsiri Mitsatit! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/5nz74CDqyJ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

Featherweight phenom Xie Bin extends his winning streak to SEVEN with a technical decision victory over Edward Kelly! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/6DlXiTI9E2 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

Welterweight contender James Nakashima 🇺🇸 remains undefeated with a POWERFUL unanimous decision win over Japanese legend Yushin Okami! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/Io1qhu71R9 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

Former ONE Warrior Series star Dae Sung Park scores the biggest win of his career, clinching a dominant unanimous decision win over former ONE World Champion Honorio Banario! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/oLBzjr8kov — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu takes out former flyweight king Geje Eustaquio with an ⚡ ELECTRIFYING⚡ KO in a ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix alternate bout! @Yuya0209C4 #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/vh1dvLfA4x — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

🚨 KNOCKOUT ALERT 🚨

Muay Thai World Champion Rodlek connects with a devastating right hand to turn the lights out on Andrew Miller! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/gsbh5p8bfb — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

👑 A NEW KING IS CROWNED 👑

Rodtang Jitmuangnon outstrikes Jonathan Haggerty in a five-round thriller to clinch the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title via unanimous decision! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/aC4HTojYQG — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

ONE Championship's next event - ONE Series 7 will take place August 6, 2019, in Kallang, Singapore.