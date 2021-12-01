What's the story: Qiu Jianliang vs. Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors

Chinese kickboxing icon, Qiu Jianliang, is one of ONE Championship's most recent signings. The Sanda and Muay Thai superstar is on an 18-fight winning streak and is currently ranked the best super featherweight in the world. By signing Qiu, ONE Championship has immediately put the entire bantamweight division on notice, including its champion, Capitan.

Qiu's seamless coupling of the Chinese martial art Sanda and traditional Muay Thai makes him hard to emulate in training, leaving his opponents constantly bewildered. His devastating spinning attacks and light footwork are influenced by Sanda while his crafty leg sweeps and clinch work is classic Muay Thai.

Another particular skill to highlight in Qiu's wide arsenal that's quite uncommon to traditional kickboxers is his remarkable boxing technique. His head movement is reminiscient of Mike Tyson's, while his counters have shades of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Put those together and top everything off with earth-rattling power, then it's no surprise that Qiu has become China's number one fighting export.

To welcome Qiu to the ONE Championship Circle is Japanese karate dynamo Hiroki Akimoto. The 24-1 kickboxer from Toyota, Aichi, Japan packs tremendous power in his kicks and has a violent streak under his belt.

The former WBC Muay Thai Japan champion plans to spoil Qiu's welcome party in devastating fashion as he refuses to be anyone's stepping stone. Both fighters are eyeing gold as this kickboxing bout could very well determine who will face ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing king Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

Can bantamweight killer Hiroki Akimoto put a stop to the Chinese hype train?

On December 3 at ONE: Winter Warriors, No. 3-ranked bantamweight kickboxer Hiroki Akimoto plans to put a stop to Qiu Jianliang's iconic 18-fight win streak.

Qiu's unique style, masterful timing, and world-class experience will have to be on full display if he wants to overcome Akimoto's unrelenting assault. The Chinese icon has to impose his will early. As for Akimoto, the kyokushin karate expert will have to put pressure on the ONE newcomer and never take his foot off the pedal. Simply put, whoever takes a step backward first would most likely lose this battle. Regardless of the outcome, however, the true winners of this contest will be the fans as this ONE Championship kickboxing war is sure to be an explosive affair.

