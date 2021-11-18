Watch: ONE Championship's Lito Adiwang's slick knockout of Namiki Kawahara

ONE Championship rising star Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang is set to fight this November 26 at ONE: NEXTGEN III against promotional newcomer Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks. The Filipino dynamo is starting to become a problem in the ONE strawweight division.

Adiwang's combination of explosiveness, break-neck pace and unbreakable cardio allowed him to create some of the most memorable finishes in ONE history.

Early this year, the Team Lakay standout produced one of the best knockouts of 2021. Adiwang's slugfest with Japanese striker Namiki Kawahara can be described as a 'technical brawl'. Every punch, kick, elbow, and knee was thrown not just with KO power but with near-perfect technique. The sound of bone colliding with muscle was sickening, yet both fighters showed incredible resolve amidst the chaos.

In the second round, however, Adiwang showed why he's called 'Thunder Kid'. The Wushu specialist threw a nifty check hook as he walked backward, instantly knocking out the Japanese warrior. The punch didn't look all that debilitating, but Adiwang's innate power and surprising precision were enough to shut Kawahara's lights off. The win also marks a significant moment in Adiwang's life, as he dedicated the fight to his recently deceased mother.

Watch the knockout below:

Watch the full fight below:

ONE Championship rising prospect Lito Adiwang welcomes Jarred Brooks to the ONE Circle

On November 26, Lito Adiwang will face debuting Jared 'The Monkey God' Brooks. Their fight will headline ONE: NEXTGEN III, an event that will showcase up-and-coming fighters across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. Expect action and highlight reel-worthy moments from start to finish.

Look to see the Wushu specialist start early and overwhelm his opponent, as he always does. Adiwang is as explosive and dynamic as they come, and it would be difficult to control the Filipino once he gets himself going. Brooks' wrestling and grappling control will be key to overcoming Adiwang's kickboxing assault. This fight has the makings of a grappler vs. striker classic that will surely produce some highlights.

