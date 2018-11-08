×
ONE Championship News: Miesha Tate named Vice President for ONE Championship

Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
35   //    08 Nov 2018, 15:32 IST

Miesha Tate
Miesha Tate

What's the story?

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, has been nominated to be the Vice President for fighting promotion, ONE Championship. Tate will now be moving to Singapore to exercise her duties as Vice President, after nearly two years off of an Octagon appearance.

In case you didn't know..

Miesha Tate retired from the sport of mixed martial arts in November 2016, with a record consisting of 18 wins and 7 losses. Her last win came against Holly Holm, in March 2016, when the pair met for the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship. After suffering two consecutive losses at the hands of Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington, Tate called it quits by exiting the cage as a professional mixed martial artist.

Miesha Tate has had a pretty impressive resume with wins over Holly Holm, Julie Kenzie, and Sara McMann. She was also the Freestyle Cage Fighting Bantamweight Champion in 2009, post which, she went on to fight for Strikeforce under the bantamweight category. Her fighting disciplines revolved around Wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu while she competed for various fighting avenues such as Freestyle Cage Fighting, Strikeforce and the UFC.

Miesha Tate during her fight against Ronda Rousey at UFC 168
Miesha Tate during her fight against Ronda Rousey at UFC 168

The heart of the matter

Earlier this Thursday, it was announced that ONE Championship would be signing Miesha Tate as their Vice President. ONE Championship has gained popularity in recent times thanks to a "historic trade" between them and the UFC. Following Eddie Alvarez's venture into the ONE Championship roster, former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren, was traded for former UFC flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson. Miesha Tate worked with FOX as an analyst before realizing her new role as Vice President of ONE Championship.

“I am thrilled to join ONE Championship as a Vice President. I truly believe in its mission of unleashing real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I'm honored to bring my experience as a World Champion and to help inspire the next generation of athletes. And of course, I am excited to relocate to my new home, Singapore, and travel throughout Asia!”

Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, also had a few welcome words for Miesha, on her new undertaking:

"Miesha has been an incredible pioneer for the sport, and has been an inspiration for many young men and women. What impresses me most about Miesha is her humility, compassion, honor, and respect. Throughout her career, Miesha has always exemplified the deep-rooted martial arts values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. Not only is she a good friend, but I am proud to have her represent ONE Championship on a global scale. I look forward to welcoming Miesha to her new home in Singapore!”

What's next?

Taking into account the experience that Miesha Tate brings to the table, ONE Championship will greatly benefit from her expertise in the field of mixed martial arts.

What would you assume about her latest endeavor? Leave your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below!

Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Prathik is an ardent follower and practitioner of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. He shows a great inclination towards various disciplines of Martial Arts such as Boxing, Muay Thai, Kick-Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling. His other interests include familiarizing the general community with health and fitness trends. He can be reached on prathik199717@gmail.com
