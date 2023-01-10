Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

Today, we discuss Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s desire to win kickboxing gold, ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video getting announced, and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong mourning the passing of Victoria Lee.

#3. Rodtang says it’s time to add another world title to his mantle

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is already one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of his generation, yet he wants to add another piece of gold to his stacked cabinet.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion wants to collect the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title before he sets his sights on MMA gold in ONE Championship’s stacked flyweight division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Rodtang said he’s setting one goal at a time and his priority is to get into the conversation surrounding the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship:

“I will set my goals one by one. First, I will go for the kickboxing belt and next it will be in MMA. I have defended my belt in Muay Thai four times and I think it’s time to move for another belt.”

Rodtang will have his second kickboxing match inside the circle when he takes on China’s Jiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video this Friday. The event is set to air in US primetime from Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

ONE Fight Night 6 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Catch the full interview below:

#2. ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video card announced for February 24 featuring Andrade vs Lineker rematch

Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker’s first match against each other didn’t have a definite end, but the two Brazilian powers will reignite their rivalry at Thailand’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The rivals’ match for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title will headline ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video on February 24. The event will air in US primetime.

The entire ONE Fight Night 7 card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Andrade and Lineker’s first match took place at ONE on Prime Video 3 back in October 2022. It was on its way to becoming one of the best MMA fights in ONE Championship history.

The two sluggers went at each other during their first meeting with Andrade taking the clear advantage in the contest. After landing a cracking knee to the gut, Andrade went in for the knockout blow but his second knee strike accidentally landed on Lineker’s groin.

Andrade’s inadvertent knee strike caused so much damage that Lineker couldn’t get back into the match. The fight was ultimately ruled a no contest, leaving the ONE bantamweight world title still in a vacant state.

#1. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong mourns Victoria Lee’s untimely passing

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong offered his condolences to the family of Victoria Lee.

The rising MMA star passed away on December 26, 2022 at 18 years old.

Sityodtong expressed his sadness in a Facebook post and wrote about how Lee showed maturity beyond her years.

The ONE Championship chairman wrote:

“I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee's passing. I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being. I always remember thinking how wise, thoughtful, and selfless she was beyond her years. Of course, she was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that.”

He added:

“Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind. She looked after others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was. May you rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you. I send my love, prayers, strength, and light to Ken, Jewelz, Angela, Christian, Adrian, and all of their loved ones. I am so truly heartbroken for your loss. May God bless you,” wrote Sityodtong.

Angela, the oldest of the Lee siblings, first broke the news of her sister’s passing on Instagram.

