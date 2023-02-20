Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

Today, we’ll discuss Ayaka Miura looking for a submission finish at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, Danielle Kelly willing to revisit a grappling match against Rose Namajunas, and Fabricio Andrade feeling confident he can finish John Lineker.

#3. Ayaka Miura looking to finish Danielle Kelly

Barely a handful of mixed martial artists can match up to Ayaka Miura's grappling acumen. The Japanese judoka has four wins in ONE Championship, all of which came by submission.

Now that Miura’s heading into her first submission grappling match, the former ONE women’s strawweight world title contender wants to put on an exciting debut performance against the dangerous Danielle Kelly.

Miura and Kelly will face each other at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video on February 24 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

During pre-event interviews, Miura warned Kelly of what’s waiting for her in their match.

“I will see if I can finish Danielle Kelly. Danielle Kelly will watch out for my Ayaka lock. The one that everyone saw in the past fights. But you know, I'm training other techniques and other finishing techniques or maybe I will showcase another side of Ayaka. I just want everyone to enjoy this fight. That's it.”

ONE Fight Night 7 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

#2. Danielle Kelly open to revisiting grappling match against Rose Namajunas

Danielle Kelly steadily built her mainstream brand when she debuted for ONE Championship back in March 2022. The American grappler, however, was already one of the most well-known fighters in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu scene even before she made her way to the circle.

Part of Kelly’s notoriety was her set of incredible wins over former two-time UFC champion Carla Esparza, Cynthia Calvillo, and Roxanne Modaferri.

There was another notable fighter whom Kelly was supposed to face, but that bout never materialized.

During her interview with Game Breakers, Kelly discussed her failed submission grappling matchup against Rose Namajunas:

“There’s a lot of rematches I would love to have but dream matchup, I was supposed to go against Rose, Rose Namajunas, like two, or about a year ago, but then she had COVID so that never happened. But that would be a cool match.”

Kelly, though, has to first take care of immediate business when. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt will face Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 on ONE Championship’s first Prime Video card at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

#1. Fabricio Andrade confident he finishes John Lineker inside the distance: “I don't believe I need 25 minutes”

Fabricio Andrade is in no hurry to finish off John Lineker in their rematch, but he assured his rival that a knockout is coming.

ONE Championship’s top bantamweight stars will face for a second time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 on February 24 for the vacant world title in Bangkok.

Andrade, during ONE Championship’s pre-fight press conference, said that he won’t go rushing in during their fight and instead work his way throughout the 25-minute contest:

“I'm going to take my time. I have 25 minutes to finish him. I don't believe I need 25 minutes to finish him. But I'm just going to be patient, and I'm going to be ready to knock him out in any set of this fight.”

The two Brazilian knockout machines first faced each other at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022 in a rather anticlimactic no contest. Andrade, who was dominating for much of the contest, struck Lineker with an inadvertent knee in the third round that resulted in the disappointing finish.

