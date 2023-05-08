ONE Championship news roundup (May 8)

Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

We’ll discuss the weekend’s top stories, including what happened to the trilogy-ending matchup of Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, Sage Northcutt’s return, and the performance bonus winners of ONE Fight Night 10.

#3. Sage Northcutt makes a statement in his return

Sage Northcutt was away from action for the past four years, but it didn’t look like he lost a step in his return to action at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘Super’ Sage basked in the cheers of the hometown crowd as he took care of business in just 39 seconds, submitting Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba with an incredible heel hook.

The multiple-time karate world champion said he has been working on his grappling during his time away from action and he certainly proved it with his finish. His win snapped Mujtaba’s two-fight win streak and will certainly put the fighters in the division on notice.

#2. Five fighters earn performance bonuses from ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 10 was an event filled with exciting finishes, and five fighters got their much-deserved reward.

Zebaztian Kadestam and Stamp Fairtex got US$50,000 for their respective knockouts. Kadestam came from a tough first round to shock the world by knocking out Croatian MMA star Roberto Soldic in the second round of their matchup. Meanwhile, Stamp dealt a massive body kick to Alyse Anderson that dropped the American for good in the second round of their match.

Mikey Musumeci and Sage Northcutt also earned US$50,000 bonuses with their submission victories. Musumeci made a late adjustment from attacking Osamah Almarwai’s leg to taking his back and choking him out for the finish. For his part, Sage Northcutt made a triumphant return with a quick heel hook submission over Ahmed Mujtaba.

Finally, Rodtang Jitmuangnon won two bonuses amounting to a total of US$100,000 for his total annihilation of Edgar Tabares to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

#3. Demetrious Johnson ends trilogy with Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson may be talking about the end of his career, but he proved that he’s still on top of his game this past weekend.

In the culmination of their trilogy, ‘Mighty Mouse’ went toe-to-toe with Adriano Moraes through five rounds of intense action to finally close the chapter of their rivalry.

‘Mikinho’ certainly didn’t make it easy for Johnson. While DJ was aggressive throughout the contest, Moraes used his length to great success, fending off most of Johnson’s attacks. Ultimately though, Johnson was able to overcome the distance and take control of the bout.

The final round saw both men trying to secure the finish, exchanging knees to the body. For the first time in their rivalry, their match reached the final bell, but there was no denying who the winner of the match was.

All three judges gave the fight to Demetrious Johnson, allowing him to retain the ONE flyweight world title.

Poll : 0 votes