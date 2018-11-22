One Championship: Predictions and picks for Conquest of Champions

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 41 // 22 Nov 2018, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One: Conquest of Champions is set to be one of the biggest events to ever take place in Manilla

One: Conquest of Champions is one of the most awaited events in the Philippines taking place on the Mall of Asia Arena, taking place on Friday.

As such, it has an exciting fight as the headliner, and a couple of blockbuster fights lined up for it as well lower down the card.

In the main event, One Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera is set to fight against Cage Warriors Heavyweight Champion Mauro Cerilli.

The co-main event of the night is also a title fight, with the vacant One Lightweight World Championship being up for grabs, when former Champion Eduard Folayang takes on one of the stars with the best knockout records so far, Amir Khan.

While the rest of the card is still stacked, these two fights are sure to steal the show at the best level possible. Taking place on Friday, this Philippines pay-per-view event will be one that everyone is looking forward to.

In this article, we will be looking through the 6 fights on the main card, making our predictions and detailing our reasons behind them. We will also take a look at and give our predictions for the fights on the Preliminary Card:

Preliminary Card:

Samy Sana vs. Armen Petrosyan - Catchweight: Armen Petrosyan

Alexandre Machado vs. Hideki Sekine - Heavyweight: Hideki Sekine

Azwan Che Wil vs. Han Zi Hao - Bantamweight: Azwan Che Wil

Jeremy Miado vs. Peng Xue Wen - Strawweight: Jeremy Miado

Rockie Bactol vs. Akihiro Fujisawa - Flyweight: Rockie Bactol

Rudy Agustian vs. Asraful Islam - Flyweight: Rudy Agustian

Let's start with the Main Card:

#1 Deividas Danyla vs. Hiroaki Suzuki:

Will Deividas Danyla add to his already impressive record?

Taking place under the rules of kickboxing, the One: Super Series fight is going to start off the main card for Friday's event.

In this fight, former European Champion, Deividas Danyla is sure to have the advantage over the Hiraki Suzuki. With a record of 46-10, Danyla is all about his competence when he goes head to head with Suzuki who is no pushover himself, with a 12-6 record.

Prediction: Deividas Danyla

#2 Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov:

Will Fairtex pick up another win in this fight against the Russian?

Thai Champion Saemapetch Fairtex will take on Alaverdi Ramazov by late notice in this One: Super Series - Muay Thai bout. While Saemapetch Fairtex had been supposed to take on UK Legend Liam Harrison, that fight, unfortunately, had to be canceled.

With upwards of 110 wins for Fairtex in his record, he seems to be the obvious choice in this bout.

Prediction: Saemapetch Fairtex

1 / 4 NEXT