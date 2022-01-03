ONE Championship: Tiffany Teo sees Xiong Jing Nan knocking out Ayaka Miura

Tiffany Teo is set to return inside the ONE Championship cage on January 14th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium against Meng Bo. In the main event, two former Teo opponents, Xiong Jing Nan and Ayaka Miura, are set to battle it out for the women's strawweight championship.

'No Chill' holds a 9-2 professional MMA record and her sole losses have come against 'XJN' in ONE Championship.

Prior to facing Xiong Jin Nan for the second time, Teo battled Ayaka Miura during the ONE Championship - King of the Jungle fight card back in February 2020. The fight ended in a TKO victory in the third round for Teo.

Having measured both fighters on what they can bring inside the cage, Teo gave her honest assessment in an interview with ONE Champinship.

"I’m pretty surprised with this matchup, actually. Ayaka fought a Brazilian girl, I think that she won. But I didn’t expect her to get the title shot so soon. So it’s a classic striker versus grappler matchup," said Teo. For this matchup, I think I’m leaning more towards Panda. I don’t think Ayaka can implement her game plan, judging from her past few fights."

Muira last fought in ONE Championship in April 2021, earning a win over Rayane Marques Bastos. It was her most recent bout following the loss to Teo. The Japanese fighter holds four wins in Asia's premier MMA promotion, all of which were earned via Americana submission.

Teo feels that 'XJN' is a very smart fighter and would not fall prey to her trademark submission hold.

"All of her fights actually, she’s a one-trick pony," Teo said. "The scarf-hold and the judo throw, I think is all she goes for. I believe that Panda will be aware of it and will not play into her game plan. I don’t see how Ayaka is going to win the fight against Panda."

Tiffany Teo believes Xiong Jing Nan can get Ayaka Miura out of her comfort zone in their title fight

Tiffany Teo is one of the fighters that figured out the gameplan of Ayaka Muira. She now believes that getting the fight to the mat is the only tactic that Muira has when entering the ONE Championship cage.

Looking back at her fight with Miura, Teo believed that she would try to get her usual submission hold. During that bout, Teo felt that the Japanese fighter will still force the game plan even if her opponent figured it out already.

"She just relies on that one trick that she has to get into the head lock. And I feel like, if you know how to defend, even if you get into that position, she has nothing else other than that from what I see from her past few fights. Like if you escape that position, she just gets desperate to try to get in that same position again."

Teo is confident that 'XJN' will be able to compete head-to-head with Miura if the fight goes to the ground in their ONE Championship matchup.

"I think Panda would be able to handle Ayaka’s submission attempts. I think I’ve seen Panda fight against a few grapplers a few times and when she gets taken down, she gets a sense of urgency to just pop back up immediately so I think that’s very important for MMA fighters, especially in this match-up against Ayaka. So early prediction. I’m leaning towards Panda, guessing via TKO or KO."

Edited by Josh Evanoff