5 dream matches between ONE Championship fighters and martial arts legends

ONE Championship is home to various martial arts disciplines. The Singapore-based promotion showcases Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling. That said, one can say that ONE Championship houses some of the most high-level fighters from all styles of fighting. Wouldn't it be nice to see ONE Championship's best athletes face the martial arts legends of old?

Tracing the roots of martial arts and hand-to-hand combat would be an ardous task as it has a long and complicated history. One certainty, however, is that martial arts have evolved significantly over the past four decades or so. From Bruce Lee to the Jiu-jitsu icon Rickson Gracie to UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, the way in which combat sports have changed over time is immensely fascinating.

Though not necessarily better, the champions of today fight and operate differently from the champions of the past. This list will explore how the fighters would match up if they crossed paths in their respective primes. This list might ignore weight classes and pair fighters from different generations together, nonetheless, it's a list that puts the spotlight on some of the greatest legends combat sports has ever produced. That said, let's get on with it.

#5. ONE Championship Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Dutch kickboxing legend Ramon Dekkers

Imagine the fireworks in this fight. Legendary Dutch kickboxer Ramon 'The Diamond' Dekkers is widely considered the greatest foreign Muay Thai fighter of all time. In his heyday, Dekkers threw down with the best Thailand had to offer and destroyed them at their own game. The 8-time world champion later received royal recognition from the Thai royal family for his contribution to the sport.

'The Diamond' is a frightening buzzsaw that operates at a very high-pace and has an aggressive fighting style. He pushes forward and swings with power almost every time. ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang, by his style and aggression, can be seen as the smaller and modern Thai version of Dekkers. The two are like mirror images of each other and would produce absolute heart-pounding moments in the ring. Seeing these two aggressive, fast-paced Muay Thai legends go at it would be a slice of heaven.

