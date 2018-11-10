ONE FC Results - One: Heart Of The Lion Results

ONE FC, One: Heart of the Lion

One Championship held it's Mixed Martial Arts event, One: Heart Of The Lion at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The headliner of the event was a fight between two World Champions, on a quest to unite their titles. Title holder Bibiano Fernandes met Interim Title Holder, Kevin Bellingon in a fight which saw only one of them walk out as a champion.

Lower down the card, in other fights, Christian Lee faced Kazuki Tokudome, and Michelle Nicolini faced Tiffany Teo.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at all the results from the One: Heart Of The Lion event of ONE FC. Before heading into the main event, we are going to look at the Preliminary Card first!

Preliminary Card:

#1. Meas Meul vs. Anthony Engelen:

The fight was Anthony Engelen's return to One Championship, and he returned with a big win. He was successful as he took out Meas Mule in round one of the first fight of the night.

Results: Anthony Engelen defeated Meas Meul via Knockout at 39 seconds of Round One.

#2. Xie Bin vs. Hisyam Samsudin:

In the second fight of the night, Hisyam Samsudin met Xie Bin.

Xie Bin was the better fighter on this occasion, and the fight ended in another 1st round finish. By the end of the fight, Samsudin had tapped out to Bin's excellent submission hold.

Results: Xie Bin defeated Hisyam Samsudin via Submission (D'Arce Choke) at 3 minutes and 19 seconds of the 1st Round.

#3. Muhammad Aiman vs. Shuya Kamikobo:

The third fight of the night was the first one to go all the way. Aiman and Kamikobo exchanged blows and tested each other throughout the fight. At one point it looked like Kamikobo would pick up the win, but Aiman recovered.

Results: Shuya Kamikobo defeated Muhammad Aiman via Unanimous Decision.

#4. Muangthai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Panicos Yusuf:

The fourth fight of the night was also the third bantamweight fight. Muangthai and Yusuf met each other in what turned out to be a display of all the muay thai prowess and skill that Muangthai could muster.

Results: Muangthai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeated Panicos Yusuf.

#5. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Himanshu Kaushik:

Himanshu Kaushik learnt a lot from his battle with Amnuaysirichoke. The legend gave him a master class, before making his submit in the second round, with a Rear Naked Choke.

Results: Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke defeated Himanshu Kaushik via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:45 of the 2nd Round

#6. Gary Tonon vs. Sung Jong Lee:

Gary Tonon took on Sung Jong Lee and put the full focus of all of his grappling ability on him. The first round Lee was able to survive despite a few close calls. He was not so lucky in the second round, where Tonon took him apart and made him submit 2 minutes in.

Results: Gary Tonon defeated Sung Jon Lee via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2 minutes and 4 seconds of the 2nd Round.

