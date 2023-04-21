ONE Fight Night 9 preview and predictions: Nong-O Hama vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Lumpinee Stadium will once again welcome one of its biggest heroes ever, as Thailand’s own Nong-O Hama will look to make his eighth straight ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense this Friday, April 21.

Former flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty, however, wants to spoil that homecoming and exit the fabled arena in Bangkok as a two-division world champion.

At this stage of his career, Nong-O’s greatness is unparalleled, and his legacy as one of the greatest strikers to represent the “Art of Eight Limbs” is already etched in stone.

At 36 years old, the Thai megastar has no plans of sailing into the sunset anytime soon. The scary part is, it seems he’s evolving into a more lethal fighter as time passes.

With over 260 career wins to his name, including a perfect 10-run in ONE Championship, Nong-O has no glaring weaknesses and, quite frankly, appears inhuman at times.

The defiant Haggerty, though, is no stranger to slaying giants before.

Not many gave him a chance against Nong-O’s compatriot Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: For Honor back in 2019.

After five rounds of cerebral yet extremely ruthless display of Muay Thai mastery, ‘The General’ rose to the occasion and became an inspiration to every underdog around the globe.

Will Nong-O cement his status as the promotion’s pound-for-pound best fighter? Or will Jonathan Haggerty shock the world anew by burning another dynasty to the ground?

As always, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team has carefully analyzed this marquee match-up and has come up with their predictions.

ONE Championship’s fourth Amazon card of 2023, ONE Fight 9, will air live and for free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Vince Richards: Nong-O by fourth-round knockout

Nong-O vs. Haggerty prediction Make no mistake, Jonathan Haggerty is one of the toughest strikers in the world right now. Nong-O Hama, however, is a different beast altogether. Nong-O has been on such a dominant run that he’s akin to the final boss fight of a 200-hour JRPG.

And while video game bosses are supposed to be beat, it seems that such an event is impossible do accomplish when facing against the Thai legend.

Haggerty will put up a good fight, he already has world championship experience after holding the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019, and he might put Nong-O in trouble. This fight, however, just screams Nong-O. The 36-year-old is already considered among the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time and he’ll solidify that distinction when he faces Haggerty this Friday.

Expect Nong-O to go on a rampage against Haggerty and attack the British star with unholy precision and destruction.

Ben Imperial: Nong-O by unanimous decision

I love Jonathan Haggerty's grit and style, which makes him so fun to watch whenever he fights. Thus far, 'The General' has conquered every fighter he's faced in ONE Championship not named Rodtang, which says a lot considering that list includes current ONE strawweight world champion Joseph Lasiri and the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

He's proven to still have his speed and added more power when he competed outside the flyweight limit for the first time in the promotion against Vladimir Kuzmin. He's also happy and motivated in this new weight class, which means he will not be intimidated by Nong-O's dominant run thus far.

However, Nong-O Hama looks like he's on top of his game right now. He's up to 50% on stoppages in ONE thanks to five straight outings that didn't reach the final bell. I daresay the guy would fight every month if he was allowed to, just so he can maximize the incredible shape and run that he's in.

The Thai superstar did look human early against the bigger and longer Alaverdi Ramazanov in his last world title defense - something Haggerty should study extensively if he wants to be the man that ends Nong-O's reign.

His best chance of winning is a knockout or TKO inside the first two or three rounds. Past that, I think he will be in survival mode. That said, I believe this is a match that breaks Nong-O's knockout streak, as he will find it difficult to connect consistently on the elusive Haggerty.

However, he should be able to do enough to earn a unanimous decision victory and keep the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Ted Razon: Nong-O by majority decision

After careful consideration, I honestly believe that the only way Jonathan Haggerty can strip away Nong-O’s world title is by snatching it from his unconscious body.

While ‘The General’ certainly has the tools to deliver a thundering knockout, I just don’t see it happening this Friday, especially in front of Nong-O’s rabid fans at Lumpinee Stadium.

Nong-O weathered some major adversity in his last bout with Alaverdi Ramazanov, which I’ll attribute to the champ’s refusal to lose in his backyard.

That homecourt advantage should once again come into play against the calm and collected challenger.

Haggerty does have some experience slugging it out some of the best Thai fighters ever.

Then again, I believe Nong-O is a completely different monster and an insurmountable mountain for him to climb.

Haggerty’s elusiveness and ability to escape precarious positions should allow him to survive all five rounds. He may even sway a judge in his favor with his crafty style and high-octane attacks.

Still, Nong-O will have his number and come away with the majority decision victory.

