ONE Championship: Aung La Nsang outlasts Brandon Vera, Alain Ngalani in taco challenge

ONE Championship fighters Brandon Vera, Alain Ngalani and Aung La Nsang engaged in a spicy taco eating challenge. 'The Burmese Phyton' easily came out on top over the two heavyweight fighters.

Check out the video of the challenge below:

The three fighters were supposed to eat as many tacos as they could over three minutes. The former two-division champion devoured the entire tray of spicy tacos while Vera and Ngalani had difficulty finishing what was in front of them.

Vera and Ngalani clearly had a hard time tolerating the heat of the tacos. Meanwhile, Nsang went through the tray with ease, leaving just one taco behind.

"How's a middleweight whipping our a**?" the former ONE heavyweight champion asked.

Responding to Vera's question on how a middleweight was outlasting two heavyweights, Nsang said his mother's values helped him complete the challenge.

"I had a good breakfast so that my stomach could stretch and then worked out a little bit and the tacos was good... Growing up, my mom forced me to eat everything on the plate so this is what happened. I listened to my parents when I was growing up."

Aung La Nsang has beaten Brandon Vera and Alain Ngalani inside the ring

Aung La Nsang has faced both Alain Ngalani and Brandon Vera inside the ring.

Nsang faced Ngalani in November 2017, picking up a first-round submission win.

Nsang also headlined ONE Championship: Century against Brandon Vera in October 2019. Nsang knocked Vera out at the 3:23 mark of the second round.

James Goyder @JamesGoyder Aung La Nsang and Brandon Vera look a similar size in this photo, but that might be because of the angle Aung La Nsang and Brandon Vera look a similar size in this photo, but that might be because of the angle https://t.co/loBOrh6j6p

The futures of Nsang, Vera and Ngalani remain unclear. Nsang is the only one who has expressed a desired opponent. On Twitter, he and Yushin Okami agreed to fight and asked ONE Championship to schedule a bout.

Vera and Ngalani, on the other hand, have not made their intentions clear.

