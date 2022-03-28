"They treat all athletes the same" - Adriano Moraes reveals why he chose ONE Championship over UFC after retaining his title at ONE: X

After defending his title at ONE X against top contender Yuya Wakamatsu, Adriano Moraes discussed how happy he is to be in ONE Championship.

At the post-fight press conference, reporters asked Moraes about his former gym teammates from American Top Team (ATT), Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. The Brazilian said:

"They were teammates. They broke up this [friendship]. They fought. They start to talk s*** about each other, and fight in Miami. I think they met on the street and try to resolve with their hands."

He was also asked by reporters about contrasting the UFC style of promotion versus ONE Championship style of promotion. Adriano Moraes responded:

"That's why I choose to be here in ONE Championship. The UFC is nice, big promoted fights. ONE Championship without a doubt- I grew up here... They helped me to be the man today. That's what I love... You win, you learn. They treat all athletes the same. No matter what happens in the ONE circle you will go home happy... You can see, every ONE Championship event is a big fight. In the end of the show everybody loves each other."

ONE championship is wholly aimed at focusing on the tenants of martial arts, honor and respect. Fighters typically do not trash talk as they do in the UFC. This difference is what Adriano Moraes is discussing above.

Adriano Moraes thanks team after title defense

At ONE X, Moraes successfully defended his title. After the fight, he took time on Instagram to thank those who helped him accomplish this, his coaching staff and team.

The Brazilian champion said on Instagram:

"I want to thank everyone for all of the support. My family, my friends, fans and my sponsors... I love and appreciate you all!!! Thank you to my teammates and coaches at [American Top Team]. The preparation was amazing and I couldn’t of done it without you. Thank you [ONE Championship] for giving me the opportunity to compete inside the ONE circle. Thank you God for giving me the strength to be a champion!!!"

In celebration, he also added:

"We did it again! 8x ONE flyweight World Champion"

Edited by Harvey Leonard