Usman and Woodley went to battle at UFC 235

Although UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was the first person to shock the world by stopping former champion Tyron Woodley in his tracks and that too, in dominating fashion, the pair are not sworn enemies at all; in fact, they share a healthy relationship. Usman also shared a piece of advice with Woodley, asking him to stop cherry picking and start fighting his way up to the top of the mountain again.

Since losing to Usman at UFC 235 in March 2019, Woodley hasn't stepped inside the Octagon. 'T-Wood' was booked to fight Robbie Lawler last year but a hand injury forced the former out of the fight. In 2020, Woodley was expected to headline UFC London against Leon Edwards but that fight got shelved due to the ongoing pandemic. Woodley then called out Colby Covington instead of showing interest in re-booking the cancelled fight against Edwards, who is currently on an eight fight winning streak.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Usman said he feels that Woodley is holding himself back and that shouldn't be the case because the only way for him to get back to the title is to just keep fighting and winning.

“This whole situation has kind of thrown a damper on things, but I feel like Tyron is holding himself back for god knows what. Cause you’re not getting any younger. You’re a talented guy. You’ve got a lot of skills. The only way for you to get back to the title is just to fight."

The fact that Woodley is picking his own opponents didn't go down too well with Usman. He is of the view that it is only a waste of time and 'T-Wood' should fight whoever is put in front of him by the UFC matchmakers.

“Say yes to anyone that they throw in front of you, and you go out there and knock out enough guys, guess what? They have no choice but to give you a title shot. This whole pick and choose who you want, this and that, that’s not working for you. Because the only thing you’re wasting is time.”