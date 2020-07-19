The main event of UFC 251 saw Kamaru Usman earn a decisive victory over Jorge Masvidal to retain the UFC Welterweight Championship. The 5-round bout was a display of Usman's impeccable wrestling skills.Jorge Masvidal wasn't able to get any significant offense on The Nigerian Nightmare throughout the fight.

Following his win over Darren Till at UFC Fight Night: London in March 2019 and the subsequent backstage altercation with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal became one of the most sought after names in the MMA World.

Jorge Masvidal's record-breaking five-second knockout of the then-undefeated Ben Askren at UFC 239 made him a household name. He would follow it up with a dominating win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244, which would cement his status as one of the top stars in the company. Jorge Masvidal was at the top of the world. It seemed like nothing could stop ' The Gambred' era. But, the following his crushing defeat to Usman, the question on everyone's mind is ' was UFC 251 the end of the road for Jorge Masvidal?'

The sport of MMA is unlike any other where a single win has the power to make or break a career. There have been numerous instances where a fighter shot to superstardom on the back of a spectacular victory. On the flip side, we have also seen careers going into a tailspin following a devastating loss. Wins and Losses are part and parcel of any sport.

What differentiates a champion is his inherent nature of making a strong comeback following a defeat. Two of the biggest names in the sports, George St. Pierre and Connor McGregor, have shown us that wins and losses are part and parcel of life. They have twice made a big comeback after facing a crushing loss in their previous fight.

Many have called Jorge Masvidal a journeyman but, we don't think that is the case.

The very fact that Masvidal took the fight against someone like Usman shows the grit that the Miami-native. In the past, we have seen fighters back out of contracted fights at the very last moment, citing various reasons.

The guy has had an incredible journey on his rise to superstardom. While the loss at UFC 251 has most certainly been a speed break on what was a dream run, we don't think it will stop Jorge Masvidal.

For the time being, it's time for Jorge Masvidal to go back to the drawing board and assess his recent loss. A high-profile victory or two against a top-ranked contender will once again put him in the title hunt.