"Our poet laureate works for the UFC" - Fans react to Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier's relentless bickering during UFC San Diego broadcast

Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping have been frequently criticized by MMA fans for a lack of analytical commentary and biases while calling UFC fights. On last Saturday's UFC San Diego card, the duo caught the attention of fans for their constant bickering while on commentary duty.

Taking to Twitter, several fans reacted to the pair's commentary during the show. Apparently, fans were rather impressed by the two former champions, with lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney even calling them the real main event of the night.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 The real main event tonight is gonna be Bisping vs DC The real main event tonight is gonna be Bisping vs DC 😂😂

RUSSELL @RussellJaffeETC our poet laureate works for the UFC “I think his opponent has a pickled brain.” - @bisping our poet laureate works for the UFC “I think his opponent has a pickled brain.” - @bisping 😂 our poet laureate works for the UFC

MMA Roasted @MMARoasted I feel like if Bisping and DC went on a double date, their wives would not get a word in. #UFCSanDiego I feel like if Bisping and DC went on a double date, their wives would not get a word in. #UFCSanDiego

✨ Chelsea 🌙 @ChelsDiesel Right as DC was arguing with Bisping that Ode was winning Right as DC was arguing with Bisping that Ode was winning 😂😂😂

TevTalksMMA @TevTalksMMA Also DC and Bisping are about to be talking shit to eachother all night, I don’t know what’s good with them but they can’t help themselves Also DC and Bisping are about to be talking shit to eachother all night, I don’t know what’s good with them but they can’t help themselves 😭😭😭😭

Darren Till backs down from recent criticism of Daniel Cormier

Several UFC fans have been campaigning to keep Daniel Cormier off commentary duties for the lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. UFC middleweight Darren Till appeared to echo their sentiment as he also requested to keep 'DC' away from the commentary desk for the bout.

D @darrentill2 Charles Vs Islam

What a fight



Just don’t let DC commentate Charles Vs IslamWhat a fightJust don’t let DC commentate

Cormier snapped back expressing his disappointment at Till's statement. The former double-weight champion stated that his commentary doesn’t affect the judges' scoring of the fights. 'DC' also added that his team is often furious with him for leaning in favor of their opponents.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma @darrentill2 Darren I expect better from you. I’ve called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till! @darrentill2 Darren I expect better from you. I’ve called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till!

Following Cormier's response, 'The Gorilla' backtracked, stating that he was just joking around to garner likes and retweets. Here's what Till said:

"I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating."

D @darrentill2 @dc_mma I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating. @dc_mma I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating. 😁

Daniel Cormier is expected to be at UFC 280 which is set to go down on October 22 in Abu Dhabi.

'DC' has always had high praise for Islam Makhachev. The duo share a close relationship from their time at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

The Dagestani fighter will take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight gold - a title 'do Bronx' lost to the scales ahead of his last fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Both lightweights are highly determined to capture the title. The bout is expected to be the toughest challenge for both fighters who are on extensive win streaks. The pair have been highly dominant in their recent octagan outings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury