"Out of nowhere Khamzat runs over and starts talking s**t to Paulo"- When Jake shields narrated the almost scuffle between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev

It looks like there is no love lost between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields detailed the recent altercation between Kamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute (PI).

Watch Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev get into a war of words below:

Jake Shields said that while he was going over some drills with 'Borrachinha', Khamzat Chimaev showed up out of nowhere and started talking shit to Paulo Costa. Shields added that he was ready to back up the Brazilian if a fight broke out:

"It didn't get to a scuffle but it was close to it. I was working out with Paulo, we were going over some technique just sitting there chilling and out of nowhere Khamzat runs over and starts talking s**t to Paulo. He has like ten dudes with him and starts speaking, let's fight now. So Paulo hops up runs at him... I don't know him [Costa] that well but I'm like, I'm not letting you get jumped, I got your back."

However, the former Strikeforce champion labeled the welterweight's bizarre outburst as just another media stunt. Shields expressed that 'Borz' had no intention of fighting the Brazilian:

"He ran out of nowhere and started talking c**p, but he didn't run in the cage. If he actually wanted to fight, he would've jumped in the cage. Instead, he wanted to talk c**p from the outside. So I think it was more of like marketing, so he can be like I'm carzy, I'll fight anyone. Without actually fighting anyone."

Watch Jake Shields detail the near scuffle between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimeav below:

When Khamzat Chimaev said that he was a fan of Nate Diaz

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, No.3-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev said that he was a fan of Nate Diaz. The Chechen stated that Diaz has been a top contender his entire life.

'Borz' detailed that the toughness of the Stolckton native is what drew him as a fan:

"Yeah, of course I'm a fan... You look up to somebody... The guy has been on the top all his life you know. I look up to him and other guys, watch the fights and learn something... He was a tough guy. Everyone respects tough guys you know, a warrior."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev talk about being a fan of Nate Diaz below:

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz are scheduled to face each other in the octagon for the main event of UFC 279 on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout is expected to be Diaz's last fight with the UFC, unless he re-signs later on.

