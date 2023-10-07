“Outrageous incompetent judging” - Eddie Hearn fumes Terri Harper - Cecilia Braekhus draw sparks controversy

Eddie Hearn expressed anger as the Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus fight concluded in a ten-round majority draw.

Harper's chance to claim the unified light-middleweight championship slipped away as the fight with Braekhus resulted in a majority draw. The bout took place as the co-featured event alongside the Leigh Wood-Josh Warrington showdown in Sheffield, England on Saturday.

'Belter' seemed to outperform the longstanding former undisputed welterweight champion through agile footwork and a well-structured strategy of striking and moving. This earned her a score of 97-93 on one official scorecard, while the other two judges scored the bout as a 95-95 tie, possibly influenced by the activity and late comeback from the 42-year-old Braekhus.

However, the seemingly disputed outcome led the British promoter to criticize the judges. In his post-fight comments, Eddie Hearn conveyed his belief that Harper was the rightful winner of the contest:

"I think Terri's too polite. That's an absolute joke. Terri Harper should be unified world champion tonight. At the end of the day, that's just incompetence [the judging]. How can you possibly score that fight a draw? Outrageous , incompetent judging. Everybody saw it and everyone is shaking their head here tonight. I cannot understand what these judges see sometimes. She won the fight comfortably. It's a shocker."

Eddie Hearn provides a startling pay-per-view estimate for KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Eddie Hearn is optimistic that the KSI vs. Tommy Fury match has the potential to surpass one million pay-per-view purchases.

The YouTuber turned boxer is slated to face 'TNT' in the main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card. This six-round, 183-pound bout is set to take place on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

During a recent interview on Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel, Eddie Hearn predicted that the event's cross-genre appeal has the potential to amass more than one million pay-per-view purchases:

"Kalle [Sauerland] and Mams [Taylor] are doing a brilliant job and it’s [Misfits] doing great numbers. That show, KSI and Tommy Fury, will do massive numbers. I think it can do a million buys, I really do. I watch it and I think it’s great, if I was in my twenties I’d be all over it, but I feel like I’ve got a job to do for boxing."

Check out Hearn's comments below (from 30:00):