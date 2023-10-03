“He’s on molly or md*a” - KSI drops bombshell footage of Tommy Fury going shirtless in a rage, fans react

KSI (Olajide Olatunji) is set to go head-to-head with Tommy Fury in the headline bout of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card. The six-round 183-pound fight is scheduled on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

'The Nightmare' recently rekindled attention for his upcoming fight by sharing security camera footage featuring an individual he claims to be Fury engaged in an intense confrontation. This video, dating back to 2020 depicts a young man conversing with two women when an older man intervenes.

While the exact content of their conversation remains uncertain, the person KSI has dubbed as his next opponent becomes visibly agitated, removes his shirt, and attempts to initiate a physical altercation.

The 30-year-old YouTuber once again shared the video and called out 'TNT,' claiming he wants an explanation during their press conference the following week.

Fans swiftly responded to KSI's callout with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"What's he even doing?? 🤣"

Another fan wrote:

"Why are you doing what Logan was doing in the 2nd fight"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Tommy fury owns you"

"someone said hes on molly or md*a"

"he aint replying cuz hes busy training unlike you"

"Now we know who Tyson's been calling 'An absolute dosser' all these years"

"Don’t be like Dillon and start bringing up old vids and pics bro ur better than that"

KSI weighs in on his preparation for upcoming fight with Tommy Fury

KSI provided details about his preparations for the upcoming clash in an interview showcased on the Misfits' YouTube channel. 'The Nightmare' delved into his training routine, and strategy, and recognized his familiarity with Tommy Fury's capabilities as an experienced boxer. He said:

"I've watched [Fury and Paul's fight] many times, every angle on slo-mo, every stance, every little bit of detail that I need to know in order to beat Tommy Fury. Tommy has got some certain combinations that he likes doing that he's pretty good at, and we're looking out for that."

He added:

"Obviously, he's a big guy that likes to clinch, so we're going to be watching that and we're going to fight him. Just go in there and fight, go crazy, it's simple. I'm going to test that chin and I'm going to show him that my power is different from Jake Paul."

Check out his comments below (from 0:30):

