"Bros overworking himself" - KSI almost passing out during intense training session ahead of Tommy Fury fight has fans worried

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) is slated to face off against Tommy Fury in the main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card. The six-round 183-pound fight is scheduled on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

KSI is fully dedicated to his preparation for the upcoming grudge match, as evident in a recently shared training montage video. However, the 30-year-old YouTuber seemed to have come close to losing consciousness while pushing his limits on the vertical climbing machine.

Check out the video below:

Fans couldn't avoid observing the Briton's exhausted condition, which left them anxious and concerned about his physical and mental state heading into the bout.

One fan wrote:

"Surely this is not good for your body 💀"

Another wrote:

"is that good tho? probs not. i get pushing urself but overtraining is a real thing"

Check out some more reactions below:

"This is not good at all bros overworking himself"

"Hope he doesn't pass out in the ring.."

"There’s training hard and then over exhausting yourself. This is not exactly healthy for him lol. Shouldn’t push your body to more than it can handle"

"This machine doesn't teach you how to box."

"Lil bro has the cardio of an obese grandma with asthma 💀"

Credits: @ksinews_ on X

KSI discusses his preparation for upcoming fight with Tommy Fury

KSI shared insights into his preparations for the imminent showdown in an interview featured on Misfits' YouTube channel. 'The Nightmare' discussed his training regimen, and gameplan, and acknowledged being aware of Tommy Fury's tendencies as a seasoned boxer:

"I've watched [Fury and Paul's fight] many times, every angle on slo-mo, every stance, every little bit of detail that I need to know in order to beat Tommy Fury. Tommy has got some certain combinations that he likes doing that he's pretty good at, and we're looking out for that."

He added:

"Obviously, he's a big guy that likes to clinch, so we're going to be watching that and we're going to fight him. Just go in there and fight, go crazy, it's simple. I'm going to test that chin and I'm going to show him that my power is different from Jake Paul."

Check out his comments below (from 0:30):