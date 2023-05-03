Paddy Pimblett next fight and health update: All you need to know 

Paddy Pimblett was last seen in the octagon when he won a controversial decision over Jared 'Flash' Gordon. Many fans believe Gordon edged the bout and that Pimblett, being a fan-favorite and potential mega-star for the UFC, was gifted the decision.

Pimblett recently spoke to Sky Sports and revealed that he suffered an injury in the Gordon fight. As a result, it may be a while before we see him in the octagon again.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Paddy Pimblett was seen on crutches and was asked about any injuries. He said:

"I had to get surgery after my last fight. Last fight, I hurt my foot in the first round. In the first minute or two, I threw a kick and hurt it. I felt it but yeah obviously, we rock on. When I went back to training it was sore and I couldn't get it looked at properly till I got home. When the actual swelling went down, I didn't know when to get surgery. It was actually a lot worse than we thought. I had to get in and out of ligament surgery, well reconstruction, so, it's big. It could be for another six weeks. I'd be lucky to fight this year."

Check out the full interview here:

Paddy Pimblett will be out for a while, may face Drew Dober upon his return

During Paddy's absence, much was made of who his next opponent will be. Fans began speculating, with a number of opponents in mind, none of whom confirmed having signed a bout agreement to fight Pimblett.

One name that kept popping up was fellow lightweight brawler, Drew Dober. Dober currently has a fight booked and will face Matt Frevola at UFC 288. If he wins, or even loses for that matter, he may end up being Paddy's next opponent.

Michael Bisping, former UFC champion and current analyst, made a video and posted it to his YouTube channel, breaking down a potential fight between Paddy Pimblett and Drew Dober.

Check out Michael Bisping's breakdown here:

This may indicate that Dober is, in fact, Pimblett's next opponent. Terrance McKinney, Bobby Green, Jamie Mullarkey and many other fighters have also been brought up as potential opponents for Pimblett.

Poll : 0 votes