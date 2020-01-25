Paige VanZant reveals alarming reason behind her sudden withdrawal from UFC Brazil; replacement announced

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant took to social media to share the reason behind her pulling out of UFC Brazil, and the culprit is one that has given her trouble many times before.

Following the news of her withdrawal from the fight against Amanda Ribas, VanZant revealed on her Instagram that she has fractured her right arm once again, and will be out of the Octagon for another few weeks owing to that. But she also said that her career is far from being over.

Paige VanZant: This isn't the end of my story

This is definitely not the first time that her right arm has let VanZant down. She first sustained the injury at UFC Fight Night 124 in a contest against Jessica-Rose Clark. The arm has been bothering her ever since and recently she got third time unlucky with it.

Despite a win over Rachael Ostovich in January 2019 at UFC on ESPN+ 1, VanZant had to stay out of the Octagon for the entire year due to the injuries. After months of rehabilitation and rigorous training to be back, it finally seemed like she was ready to return to the cage.

Unfortunately, that has now been delayed.

In the Instagram post, VanZant said that it was a minimal fracture this time, and instead of giving up, she will keep fighting and be up and ready for a return in May.

"Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn't the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May."

She also explained the nature of her fracture and what it would mean to her future training procedure.

VanZant has made it clear many times before that once her single remaining fight on her UFC contract is done with, she would try out being a free agent and see how she fares as one. However, the recent developments mean she would have to wait some more to test the waters in free agency market.

Meanwhile, the spot emptied by her against Ribas has been filled by Randa Markos, who is coming off a decision win over Ashley Yoder at UFC Singapore. The fight will take place at UFC on ESPN+ 28 on March 14 at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil.