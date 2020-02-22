Paul Felder only interested in facing top-five UFC fighters after Auckland Fight Night

Paul Felder is heading to UFC Auckland to face the home-town favorite Dan Hooker in the main event of the card. The fight is already sure to be one of the best of the night, with both of the fighters involved on the card more than capable of putting on a show.

According to Felder, however, after his fight with Dan Hooker, he has only one aim, and that's to become the Champion. He has a lot of options at the moment where he does not need to put himself at risk. He is not only a former actor, but he's also quite proficient as a color commentator.

Now, heading into this fight he has only one thing that he wants, and that's to get a top-five fight.

“At this point in my career, this will be my 14th or 15th UFC fight, I’m on a good win streak, (and) Dan’s on a good win streak. The winner of this fight is definitely going to move up and be guaranteed a fight against one of the top dogs in the top-five in this division. That’s what I need." - h/t MMA Fighting

He went on to say that was the only reason that he had to even fight, as he did not need the money that he got from the fights, but rather so that he could prove he was one of the best fighters in the world.