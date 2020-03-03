Paul Felder provides an update on his future after his loss against Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland

Paul Felder

Following his recent loss to Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland, Paul Felder teased the possibility of retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts. However, appearing on the latest edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Irish Dragon' confirmed that his fight against Hooker was not the last time we will see him in the Octagon.

Paul Felder explains he is not retiring from MMA

During his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Paul Felder did reveal that his fight against Dan Hooker was certainly not his last. However, in order for him to come back to the Octagon, Felder would have to be offered the main event spot of a card.

Helwani: So in your heart of hearts, do you think you fought your last fight?

Felder: No.@felderpaul explains what it would take to get him back in the Octagon (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/XMzgQJz4AZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 2, 2020

The Irishman further said that, for his return fight, he could possibly square-off against Al Iaquinta or someone in the Top Five. Felder also noted that he wouldn't mind a rematch against Hooker, but claimed that he knows for a fact that the fight will not be re-booked.

What's next for Paul Felder?

With Paul Felder suffering a split decision loss to Dan Hooker in his last fight in the Octagon, it remains to be seen what the UFC has next in store for 'The Irish Dragon' and who he might eventually get booked against for his return fight.