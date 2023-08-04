Paul vs. Diaz weigh-ins incident: Amanda Serrano helps identify low-measuring scale as she comes in 4 pounds lighter than expected

Amanda Serrano is set to defend her undisputed featherweight title against Heather Hardy in the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card co-main event. The event is slated for August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

In 2019, Serrano secured the WBO women's featherweight belt by defeating Hardy unanimously.

The weigh-in for the upcoming fight didn't go as smoothly as expected. When Serrano first stepped on the scales, the numbers showed 121.7 pounds, but her team insisted she weighed 125 pounds this morning. For a second attempt, the event organizers brought in a different scale, which revealed a slightly different weight of 124.6 pounds.

Combat sports journalist Andreas Hale reported the turn of events on Twitter:

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale



That could have been a whole ass mess for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/R73TglzXvn Some scale shenanigans at the #PaulDiaz official weigh in. Amanda Serrano weighs 121.7 pounds on the first try but her team said she weighed 125 this morning. A new scale is brought in. 124.6 pounds.That could have been a whole ass mess for everyone else. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Amanda Serrano holds a boxing record of 44-2-1, including 30 victories via knockout, 'The Real Deal' has established herself as one of the most dominant forces in the sport. She most recently defeated Erika Cruz by unanimous decision in a featherweight title bout in February.

Amanda Serrano signs PFL deal

Amanda Serrano recently signed a contract with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

'The Real Deal' has ventured into professional MMA, boasting a record of 2-0-1. She achieved a first-round submission victory against Valentina Garcia in June 2021.

The 34-year-old Puerto Rican is poised to leave her mark in the new PFL PPV super fight division, a category that includes prominent figures like Jake Paul, Francis Ngannou, and Kayla Harrison. The division aims to revolutionize mixed martial arts by offering fighters a 50% revenue split.

In a press release after the announcement, Serrano expressed her excitement about joining the PFL. The statement read:

"I joined the PFL PPV super fight division because of their revolutionary format that empowers fighters like never before. The PFL’s commitment to promoting high-profile, pay-per-view events with some of the biggest MMA stars in the world showcases an incredible opportunity to elevate my career to new heights and prove my ability beyond just the ring."

She added:

"I may be known for boxing, but I’ve always loved and trained in MMA and jiu-jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent. The league’s commitment to gender equality, providing equal opportunities and recognition of female fighters, is also a driving force behind my decision."