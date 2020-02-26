Paulo Costa tells Israel Adesanya to 'be ready to be erased'

Costa and Adesanya

Paulo Costa may be out of action because of a bicep injury that ruled him out of a possible title shot against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but there is certainly no love lost between the pair.

Costa has fired shots at the Nigerian-New Zealand fighter after the latter found himself in a soup by insensitively claiming that he will make his upcoming opponent Yoel Romero “crumble like the Twin Towers.”

Adesanya later apologized for making the statement that drew the ire of his colleagues as well as the fans of the sport and promised to be more careful about his choice of words moving forward, and Costa is glad that the champ learnt a lesson. The Brazilian fighter also had a message for the Kiwi fighter who called him a “juice monkey” at a press conference ahead of UFC 248.

“Glad you learned your lesson. Now shut your big mouth already. Respect the people and be ready to be erased. Skinny clown.”

Adesanya, who beat Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed king of the middleweight division is all set to defend his title against Romero in the headliner of UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 7th March.