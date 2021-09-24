"I’m prepared to challenge for that belt" - Petchdam targets a title shot with knockout against Taiki Naito at ONE: REVOLUTION

As free-wheeling as Petchdam Petchyindee Academy may come off to some, there's still a reason why he is one of the most feared Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship.

Since losing the kickboxing world title to Ilias Ennahachi in 2019, the desire to become world champion burns more than ever for 'The Baby Shark'.

That's why heading into his fight against Taiki Naito at ONE: REVOLUTION on September 24, Petchdam means business.

“He has got a great speed and that causes a lot of trouble for his opponents. And his strength when he competes in a kickboxing style is clear for all to see,” he observed of his Japanese foe. "But if I were to look at his skills from a Muay Thai perspective, I don’t think his punches and kicks are as good as mine."

It's a blunt assessment coming from Petchdam. However, he's always been the kind of fighter who puts his money where his mouth is.

Petchdam is on the hunt for gold

For Petchdam, there's really no other way to achieve his goals than to dominate Naito and knock him out in commanding fashion. Once he does, the striker thinks there will be no question that he truly deserves another shot at the crown. After all, he has spent more than a year reassessing and building himself back from the ground up to once again be title-worthy.

"I believe I needed more preparation and improvements, especially in the defensive part of my game," admitted the 23-year-old. “I’ve learned a lot from [my previous losses], and now I’m prepared to challenge for that belt once again after this fight.”

Unfortunately for Naito, he's just standing in Petchdam's way. The Thai flyweight is intent on rampaging through him on his path back to the top.

“Competing in a world title bout is still my goal. So, I’m going to win either by knockout or decision, it depends on the situation,” he said. “My aim is to fight for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title one day and hopefully have that title around my waist.”

Petchdam faces Naito at ONE: REVOLUTION, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 24.

